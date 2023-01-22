Michigan State drops Big Ten game on the road at Indiana

Michigan State dropped a pivotal Big Ten Conference game at Assembly Hall against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans led by as much as nine in the first half, but couldn’t sustain their pressure and ended up losing by double digits, 82-69.

The game couldn’t have started any better for Michigan State, executing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court, getting out to a 25-16 lead.

Unfortunately, foul trouble from AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins got the two benched, and the Hoosiers took full advantage. Over the next seven minutes, Indiana dominated the Spartans, flipping the game and taking a 37-29 lead.

The Spartans were able to overcome the deficit in the second half, and even taking a 51-49 lead, but another run was on the horizon for the Hoosiers. An 18-4 run gave the Hoosiers a 67-55 lead, one the Spartans couldn’t overcome.

Michigan State will look to bounce back this Thursday against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center.

