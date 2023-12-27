Michigan State DL Derrick Harmon removes name from transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks missed out on a top defensive tackle prospect this week, with former Michigan State DL Derrick Harmon announcing that he would be removing his name from the transfer portal and returning to East Lansing.

Harmon was one of the top transfer targets for the Ducks, especially after former Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen announced his transfer to Ole Miss last week.

In three years at Michigan State, Harmon played in 25 games and totaled 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Harmon will now rejoin the Spartans under a new coaching staff, with former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith at the helm. This is a big time win for Smith early on in his tenure.

Going forward, we can expect the Ducks to stay aggressive at the DL position in the portal, but they may decide to wait until the spring window to make further additions.

