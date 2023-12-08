Michigan State DL Derrick Harmon to visit Auburn this weekend

The Plains will be a busy place this weekend, as several members of the transfer portal are set to take a visit.

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is set to be one of those according to a report by Auburn Undercover. He is one of four known prospects from the transfer portal set to visit Auburn over the weekend.

A former teammate of Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne in East Lansing, Harmon was a productive member of the Spartans defensive line in 2023. He made 40 stops for Michigan State this season, which was eighth-highest on the team. Among those tackles, 3.5 were for a loss and 1.5 were registered as sacks. Harmon also broke up a pass and forced a fumble.

According to Pro Football Focus data, Harmon was the third-highest-graded defensive player for Michigan State in 2023 with a 78.0, with his strong suit being run defense with an 80.5. He forced 18 hurries and missed just five tackles in 475 snaps.

Auburn has two senior defensive linemen on its 2023 roster who are out of eligibility: Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson. Two linemen, Enyce Sledge and Stephen Johnson, are currently in the transfer portal.

Harmon is a redshirt sophomore and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

