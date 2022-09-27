Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton explains how they're fixing things
Michigan State football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton speaks to the media on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton speaks to the media on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in East Lansing.
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
The Wewoka football team wasn’t going to be able to play its game last Friday due to a lack of players until two girls softball players stepped up.
Texas is favored in every game left on the schedule.
Michigan State vs Maryland game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Saturday, October 1
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) When the opening kick bounced off return man Tai Felton's helmet for a baffling turnover, Maryland seemed headed toward another face-plant against a top opponent. Maryland ultimately lost 34-27 to No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, but for a program that's been average at best by Big Ten standards, there was a lot of progress in that defeat. Against a team they lost to by 41 points last year, the Terps had the ball and a chance to tie the game with 6:28 remaining.
Who should Georgia Tech make their top priority?
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to discuss the biggest college football headlines going into Week 5.
This is a very, very interesting projection.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 5 highlighted by Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The second-ranked Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) start a three-game stretch against ranked teams with Saturday's visit to No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1). Then comes No. 17 Texas A&M and a visit to red-hot eighth-ranked Tennessee. ''It's the SEC, that's why you come to Alabama to play in the SEC and in games like this,'' Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Things aren't going the way Davante Adams had hoped for with the Raiders. See where he and others land in our fantasy analysts' WR rankings for Week 4.
Do you have the same top four?
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
On the bright side, their ex isn't doing much better.