Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton explains how they're fixing things

The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) When the opening kick bounced off return man Tai Felton's helmet for a baffling turnover, Maryland seemed headed toward another face-plant against a top opponent. Maryland ultimately lost 34-27 to No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, but for a program that's been average at best by Big Ten standards, there was a lot of progress in that defeat. Against a team they lost to by 41 points last year, the Terps had the ball and a chance to tie the game with 6:28 remaining.