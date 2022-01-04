Michigan State cracks top 10 of CBB analyst Andy Katz’ power rankings

Michigan State is one of the 10 best teams in the country, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Katz — who writes for NCAA.com and does television work for the Big Ten Network — released an updated batch of power rankings on Monday, with the Spartans cracking the top 10 for the first time this year. Katz moved Michigan State up six spots to No. 7 in his newest rankings.

Check out the complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

First #Power36 of 2022 from @TheAndyKatz! 👀 1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. Kansas

6. UCLA

7. Michigan State

8. Kentucky

9. Arizona

10. USC

11-36. 👉 https://t.co/1Tyqk7zDdn pic.twitter.com/9DPLCTVq3E — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 3, 2022

Michigan State is 12-2 on the season and has won seven straight games, with their last loss coming to the top-ranked Baylor Bears in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Spartans are a perfect 3-0 in Big Ten play as well.

Like Katz, I have the Spartans as the second-highest Big Ten team in our weekly power rankings behind only Purdue. Check out my Big Ten power rankings by clicking on the link below:

