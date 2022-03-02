Michigan State confuses after lackluster loss at Michigan; 'I just need them to play harder'

Jaden Akins grabbed a long rebound and spotted Max Christie on the run.

A quick pass, a mad dash, a layup at the buzzer. Too late.

The first-half clock expired before the ball left Christie’s hand. It summed up another abysmal start for Michigan State basketball.

The Spartans showed minimal energy and offensive rhythm from the outset, with no answers in the paint against Hunter Dickinson. Michigan blitzed them with sizzling shooting and robust emotion, continuing the up-and-down roller coaster season for No. 25 MSU with an 87-70 thumping Tuesday night at Crisler Center.

“I want them to just play harder, because they're not,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “I'm not going to get out of them what I need out of them. I just need them to play harder. ... Been there before. Disappointment. I don't know how you come off a game like Saturday and then come down to your rival.”

Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends against Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie (5) during first half actionTuesday, Mar.1, 2022 at the Crisler Center.

Izzo shifted gears from there, but it was clear that disappointment was greater because he did not get the type of performance his team showed in dominating the Wolverines, 83-67, in the first meeting on Jan. 29.

Dickinson, U-M’s 7-foot-1, 260-pound junior, finished 13-for-19 shooting for 33 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Caleb Houstan added 16 points for the Wolverines, who pounded the Spartans in the paint for a 44-26 scoring edge inside. MSU also gave up 11 second-chance points on just seven U-M offensive rebounds the Wolverines U-M shot 58.2% for the game and went 7-for-12 from 3-point range.

Three days earlier, the Spartans upset No. 9 Purdue at home Saturday with one of their most complete performances of the season in a 68-65 win.

“I really can't tell you. I just felt like we just didn't have the energy today as a group, even myself,” said senior captain Gabe Brown, who battled foul trouble early and finished with team-high 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes. “I got to bring it, everybody has to bring it each and every day.”

The Spartans shot 45.8% overall but went just 5-for-16 from 3-point range. Max Christie had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, while Tyson Walker added 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting and started in place of A.J. Hoggard, who came off the bench but played just 11 first-half minutes due to a non-COVID illness.

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) takes the ball from Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) during second half action Tuesday, Mar.1, 2022 at the Crisler Center.

“It was us,” Walker said. “We didn't do what we were practicing the past couple days, just moving ball, cutting and stuff. We just kind of got stagnant on floor, playing too much one-on-one.”

No. 25 MSU (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) makes a quick overnight trip south to face No. 23 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN).

Michigan (15-12, 9-8) hosts co-No. 25 Iowa at 9 p.m. Thursday at Crisler (FS1).

Marcus Bingham Jr.’s 154th career block broke the MSU record set by Xavier Tillman Sr. (2017-20). It also was the highlight for the Spartans in the first half, coming right as the Wolverines began to pull away.

U-M ripped off a 14 straight points as the Spartans’ offense stagnated and their defense struggled in the paint and lost outside shooters. The Wolverines used Dickinson's 12 first-half points and six rebounds to own a 20-14 scoring edge in the paint and a 17-13 rebounding advantage at half. Their bench, led by three 3-pointers from Terrance Williams II, outscored the Spartans' reserves, 14-9. And Michigan shot 60.7% overall and went 5-for-8 from deep in the half.

“We made some mistakes early. They took advantage of it,” Izzo said. “They made some shots, give them credit.”

MSU, meantime, spent all night searching for someone to produce.

Christie went 2-for-8 and turned the ball over twice. Brown picked up two fouls and sat the final 11:44. Bingham and Julius Marble struggled against Dickinson and Moussa Diabate inside, combining to go 3-for-7 with six points and three Marble rebounds between them.

The Spartans went 1-for-6 from deep and shot 39.3% overall, giving up another 8-0 in the paint late to go into halftime trailing, 44-28.

Michigan Wolverines guard Kobe Bufkin (2) defends against Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during first half actionTuesday, Mar.1, 2022 at the Crisler Center.

“Almost disappointing from the start,” Izzo said. “I thought we were really good offensively the first five minutes, and yet they went nine out of 10. We were poor defensively. It didn't seem like we guarded anybody. Our No. 1 key was stop dribble penetration. ... We did not guard dribble penetration at all.”

Izzo said some of that had to do with his decision to play Hoggard, who started four straight games but had been sick since after Saturday’s win over Purdue. The sophomore came off the bench and struggled defensively, finishing with two points, one rebound and one turnover.

“Probably shouldn't have played him, but we tried a little bit. ... That was my fault on A.J.,” Izzo said. “I knew on Saturday he was sicker than a dog, and Sunday and Monday. We thought last night he felt a little better, but he hadn't practiced a second. So that probably didn't help, either.”

After halftime, Hoggard remained on the bench but the onslaught continued. Michigan ripped off an 11-5 opening salvo to take a 22-point lead, with Dickinson scoring the first two buckets and Houstan’s 3-pointer just 2:24 into the second half.

MSU clawed back into it, with Brown coming alive and staying in the game after picking up his third foul early in the half, scoring 10 points in the first 10½ minutes after halftime to spark the comeback. Izzo also got quality minutes from Akins and Mady Sissoko as well as using Christie some at point guard after Walker banged knees with Dickinson, and they helped rally the Spartans within 12 twice.

“I felt like the second half, I just had to bring more energy,” Brown said. “And that's one thing we didn't do today, we didn't bring energy, and I tried my best to do it.”

But Dickinson — who at one point got into a verbal back-and-forth with Izzo — could not be stopped inside. He scored eight straight points for the Wolverines after MSU first trimmed it to 12, then got another dunk after the second time the Spartans pulled that close.

“I'm mad. I wanted to win as much as much as anybody,” said Brown, a native of nearby Belleville. “This was a home game for me kind of, and I wanted to go out here and get a win. And I didn't get the job done.”

