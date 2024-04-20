Michigan State completes first spring ball under Jonathan Smith

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s football team wrapped up its 15th and final spring practice on Saturday with its ‘Spring Showcase’ in front of fans at Spartan Stadium.

It was the first spring ball MSU went through under head coach Jonathan Smith, who knows there are areas of improvement still needed until the season-opener on Aug. 31.

“It’s a huge summer for us,” Smith said Saturday. “Introduction to offense, defense, and special teams through spring. I really like the work we got done, but there’s a ton of work moving forward here.”

Returning running back Nate Carter had two touchdowns in the ‘Spring Showcase’ and is enjoying this time with the new coaching staff.

“From the moment spring ball started to now, the energy has been high,” Carter said. “Guys are excited guys want to come into the building, guys have a smile on their face, coaches have a smile on their face. We’re connecting more with the coaches on a personal level, not just on a football level, but guys want to get to know us as men and help us grow as men. I think that’s what was missing last year and that’s what is important for this staff.”

Aidan Chiles has been the talk of the town ever since transferring from Oregon State to Michigan State. Smith made it clear in the spring that the sophomore quarterback with be the Spartans’ starter in the fall and his teammates appear to be on board.

“Aidan has great size. I think he can run well and you see the arm that was put on display today,” MSU junior defensive back Dillon Tatum said. “I think he’s going to be a top (quarterback) in the Big Ten, if not top of the country this year.”

Chiles said, “Just being in that starting role, it’s been an experience but it’s been fun. I’m grateful to be in this position. The biggest thing is everyone is watching me. I would look on the big screen (and) I saw my face, and I’m like ‘I can’t do anything to mess myself up.’ I just have to be on my Ps and Qs and just be able to maintain my composure throughout the game.

