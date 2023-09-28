Michigan State coaching search: Kansas State's Chris Klieman uninterested in Spartans job

Michigan State’s football coaching position has only been open for about a day, at least officially, but one candidate who has frequently been linked to replace Mel Tucker as the Spartans coach has already publicly pulled his name from consideration.

In a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM Big 12 Radio, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he “will not be a candidate for that job” when asked about his name being mentioned for Michigan State’s vacancy.

“I’ll be sticking in Manhattan,” Klieman said in the interview.

The 56-year-old Klieman has gone 33-21 and made three bowl appearances four games into the 2023 college football season, his fifth in Manhattan since taking over for the legendary Bill Snyder in December 2018. Last season, he led the Wildcats to a 10-4 record, their first Big 12 championship in 10 years and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Kansas State is 3-1 heading into Week 5, and ranked No. 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Prior to arriving at Kansas State, Klieman won four FCS national championships in five seasons as the coach at North Dakota State.

Klieman has been one of the most popular suggestions for Michigan State as it seeks to replace Tucker, who was formally fired by the university for cause on Wednesday as he is investigated for a sexual misconduct complaint made by Brenda Tracy, an anti-sexual violence advocate.

Some of the other oft-discussed early candidates for the Spartans include Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi (a longtime defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio), Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Duke coach Mike Elko, Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton.

Longtime Spartans coach Harlon Barnett will remain as the team's interim coach while the university conducts its search for a long-term replacement to Tucker.

