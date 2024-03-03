Michigan State coach Tom Izzo on Purdue basketball: 'Best team in the country'

WEST LAFAYETTE — Matt Painter remembers when you had to turn the dial to channel 4 and, if you were able to adjust the rabbit ears on your TV set just right, you could watch Big Ten basketball games.

There's thousands of kids who grew up in Indiana with the same childhood story.

Winning the Big Ten championship then was a major achievement.

Painter is in his 50s now and the Big Ten landscape looks much different than it did back in the 1970s, but don't diminish what the Boilermakers accomplished Saturday night.

"Any time you talk with a coach about the accomplishment of winning your conference and grinding it out and how familiar people are with you, it's a very difficult task," said Painter, who has been Purdue's head coach for five of its league-record 26 Big Ten championships.

Painter isn't deaf or dumb, though. He's basking in this moment, but is ready for what comes next.

He knows the outside world will not judge Purdue's success on a conference title.

Which takes us to what Michigan State coach Tom Izzo blurted while answering a question about his own team's loss to the Boilermakers, which clinched Purdue at least a share of the league crown.

"We made some key mistakes and we're not good enough to do that against what I consider the best team in the country," Izzo said.

The best team in the country?

So I asked why Izzo believes that.

Keep in mind Izzo has coached his teams to eight Final Fours and a national championship, so his opinion carries weight.

For the next three minutes, Izzo lays it all out there.

Without writing verbatim three minutes worth of coach speak, here's the short version:

Fletcher Loyer is a phenomenal shooter.

Braden Smith is really good and runs the team.

Mason Gillis has improved immensely.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) celebrates after winning the Big Ten regular season championship during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers 80-74.

Purdue has more depth than last season.

Matt Painter.

Lance Jones has been a boost.

Camden Heide and Ethan Morton are great role players.

End reasoning, but it's worth pointing out Zach Edey was probably too obvious for Izzo to throw into his response.

"I'm prejudiced because (Painter) is a man in the Big Ten who has done a hell of a job in this conference," Izzo said. "But I'm also not stupid. I do believe it. I wouldn't say it if I didn't believe."

Count Izzo among those rooting for Purdue in the NCAA tournament.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to an official during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue deserves it, Izzo said.

Big Ten titles continue to pile up in West Lafayette, but teams labeled best in the country aren't often satisfied with conference championships.

"We've got a great team," Purdue fifth-year senior Mason Gillis said. "We've just got to play how we're supposed to play, do our jobs and it takes care of itself."

