Michigan State coach Mel Tucker: Spartans must 'compete to play, compete to stay'
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker had stern words for his players amid a 1-3 start to the season: "This is compete to play, compete to stay."
The Boston Celtics reportedly were contacted by the Chicago Bulls regarding a potential trade involving All-Star guard Kemba Walker.
Whether the Bucks are winners or losers depends upon Antetokounmpo.
Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.
According to Sunday Night Football's Liam McHugh, the Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews had some strong words on Lamar Jackson and NFL defenses.
On Sunday, Bill Belichick made a face for the ages.
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged since 2013, so the NHL legend decided to celebrate his future son-in-law's Masters win in style.
Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz didn't waste any time in beating Donelei Benedetto.
The Lakers have traded the No. 28 overall draft selection and Danny Green to the Thunder for guard Dennis Schroder. What's next?
On his "Get a Grip" podcast with Shane Bacon, Max Homa told a funny story about a veteran move he saw Fred Couples make at the Masters.
Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune — but there’s no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent...
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]
It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are big winners.
John Daigle recommends which players to target on waivers for the Week 11 edition of Waiver Wired. (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)
Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Nick Foles was carted off at the end of the Bears' loss to the Vikings, but he has reportedly avoided any hip fractures.
"That's not our style."
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow was the target of some trash talk by a Steelers player.
As we barrel towards the fantasy playoffs, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to tune up your lineup before a championship run. Is it Jameis Winston time? With Drew Brees out for a stretch, the guys are going all-in on Winston in a couple of leagues at the quarterback position. New England Patriots breakout stud Jakobi Meyers is your waiver priority for the wideout spot. Andy and Scott have a few more names to target as well. Pickup options at the tight end and running back positions are very bleak. Let the guys parse through the junk pile and recommend a few players that could save your season. Make sure to tune in five times a week to the Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you listen to podcasts.
After losing Week 10 to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks have tumbled out of the top 10 in the USA TODAY's NFL power rankings.