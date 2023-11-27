Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith: 'It's been a long time' knowing he would coach Spartans

Incoming Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith told reporters after Friday's game against Oregon that he hadn't made any decisions on the Spartans job as rumors swirled. His statements Sunday paint a different picture.

After accepting the job in East Lansing following an 8-4 season and pending bowl berth with Oregon State, Smith told reporters it feels like this move has been in the cards for some time.

“I felt confident, to be honest with you, but I did want to sleep on it one more night type of thing,” Smith said. “But in my mind, it’s been a long time.”

Smith, a Beavers alum, takes over a Spartan team that has been twisting in the wind this year following Mel Tucker's firing following a sexual harassment scandal. The Michigan State staff, including interim coach Harlon Barnett, was relieved of its duties in the wake of Smith's hiring Saturday.

Smith in 2018 took over a Beavers team that went 1-11 the year before and, despite a rocky 2-10 start to his career in Corvallis, jumped to 5-7 the next year. He has led the Beavers to a bowl game in each of his past three seasons. He is taking over a Spartan team that went 4-8 this season and 5-7 in 2022.

The expectations will be raised in East Lansing out of the gate, even with Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA joining and divisions being dissolved. But Smith seems to be nothing if not confident.

Smith expounded on the Big Ten Network on Monday morning:

"There was a lot to like," Smith said when he was asked what appealed to him about the job. "Put some thought into it as the process went on. I just felt the fit was great in regards to what I value, in regards to this community, this fan base, a program of substance. A program working to develop young men on and off the field. Listening to [AD Alan Haller] and his vision for the place was right in line in how I like to do things."

"Learning more and more about Michigan State, this felt like the right time and the right fit for me."



When he was asked how hard it was leave to leave Corvallis, particularly as Oregon State and Washington State remain as Pac-12 remnants, Smith kept the focus on the Spartans.

"That place means a ton, no question. These things aren't always easy. I go back to the timing and the fit. I wasn't just abandoning the place. I wanted to be going to a place. ... Learning more and more about Michigan State this felt like the right time and the right fit for me."

Michigan State is just two years removed from the 11-2 season that earned Tucker his 10-year, $95 million contract that was voided after the Spartans fired him with cause. Smith seems to believe he has a foundation to build off of in Michigan State. Some grace may be afforded given the tempestuous 2022 the team had. But Michigan State is hoping to compete as soon as possible with the new regime.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks timeline of taking Spartans job