Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith 'actually somewhat impressed' with Spartans in 2023

Memorable as it was off the field, Michigan State’s 2023 college football season is one its fans would understandably like to forget.

As instability engulfed the program, the Spartans went 4-8, tied for their second-fewest wins in a full season since 1992. Through that struggle, though, Jonathan Smith saw promise.

In an appearance this week on ESPN’s “College GameDay” podcast, the new Michigan State football coach said he was “actually somewhat impressed” by what he saw from the team on film, even as it finished just 2-7 in Big Ten play.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State football's new coordinators determined to create what Mel Tucker couldn't

“I know they didn’t win as many games as they wanted, but they continued through all that distraction that was going on,” Smith said. “They were still competitive. They played tough later in games. They won four. I thought they had a chance to win six or seven with all that distraction going on. I actually thought there was some competitive character here.”

The Spartans were consistently blown out last season, with five of their eight losses coming by at least 21 points. But there were games in which they were more competitive: Likely no game stands as a bigger missed opportunity than a 27-24 loss at Rutgers on Oct. 14, a game in which Michigan State squandered an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.

It was the fourth loss of what turned out to be a six-game losing streak, with the Spartans rebounding to win two of their final four games, defeating Nebraska and Indiana by three points apiece.

In his first months on the job, Smith was able keep several key contributors from the team he inherited, including players such as Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow and Geno VanDeMark who had entered the transfer portal only to withdraw.

“Going back to the ability to keep a lot of these guys adds to my optimism we can do some stuff,” Smith said.

Whatever hope Michigan State had going into last season was derailed when coach Mel Tucker was suspended on Sept. 10, one day after his team’s second game of the season, for a sexual misconduct claim levied against him by Brenda Tracy, a prominent sexual assault awareness advocate. Tucker was ultimately fired for cause on Sept. 27, leading the way for Smith to be hired two months later following a successful six-year run as the head coach at Oregon State, his alma mater.

REQUIRED READING: Why was Keon Coleman at Michigan State basketball game? MSU 'always gonna be home'

Along with the pieces he was able to retain from last year’s team, Smith brought in a transfer class that was ranked 21st nationally by 247 Sports, a haul that included two four-star transfers he brought over with him from Oregon State — quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling.

Chiles, a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class who is still six months away from his 19th birthday, will enter the 2024 season as the favorite to earn Michigan State’s starting quarterback job. In the ESPN interview, Smith spoke highly not only of Chiles’ abilities, but how he has meshed with the Spartans’ returning players.

“We’re really fortunate he’s with us and going to work,” Smith said. “I appreciate even being here at Michigan State the last couple of months, he’s not trying to be the face of the program from the get-go. He’s just going to work with the guys and throwing extra. I’m so excited to kind of continue to see his progression.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jonathan Smith: 2023 Michigan State football team had 'competitive character'