What Michigan State center Nick Samac Brings adds to the Ravens

When Baltimore Ravens rookie camp opens, center Nick Samac will be as motivated as they come. The Ravens took Samac out of Michigan State with pick No. 228 in the seventh round. That’s only 29 spots ahead of the infamous “Mr. Irrelevant” position.

Centers are a somewhat devalued position in the NFL Draft these days, so it’s quite common for players at this position to have to wait until day three to get their name called.

However, Samac will be inspired to show the football world that he deserved to be drafted much higher than in the final round. Health is a big reason he fell down the draft boards, as his season ended early due to a fractured fibula. This likely cost him a position on one of the All-Big Ten teams, and he instead had to settle for honorable mention.

So he has much to prove this summer, and one can expect him to put in the extra work.

And he entered his final season in East Lansing fired up to prove himself, as he told the media he had a “chip on the shoulder for sure.” The Mentor, Ohio native embodies the spirit of his collegiate program, as it’s prevalent to hear former Spartans use the phrase “chip on your shoulder.”

Kirk Cousins, Jack Conklin, and Connor Cook are just a few of the many former Spartans who have been known to often use this phrase in media interviews. During the mid-2010s, Samac’s position group at MSU literally wore t-shirts with actual poker chips attached to the shoulders.

Samac is expected to bring that never-satisfied, avoid complacency at all costs work ethic to the next level. The five-year player, who racked up close to 2,500 snaps, personifies the program’s hashtag #SpartansWill.

While he does provide potential, talent, and depth to the Ravens OL, he knows his odds of making the squad are long. Samac will no doubt use this reality as added motivation.

