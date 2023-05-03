EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley withdrew from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said.

Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal.

Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.

Michigan State CB Charles Brantley withdraws from portal originally appeared on NBCSports.com