Michigan State has begun process of firing Mel Tucker for cause | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss latest Michigan State’s move to fire Mel Tucker for cause after Tucker admitted to an inappropriate relationship with an anti-rape activist hired by the athletic department.

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.