Michigan State basketball's win over Rutgers 'shows our growth'

Associated Press

Zach Edey is more than content to let a Purdue teammate take the lead on offense when the situation calls for it. Everybody had a hand in the Boilermakers' smothering effort on defense at Minnesota. Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39 on Thursday night for the best 19-game start in program history.