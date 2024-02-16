Michigan State basketball's Tyson Walker fine with low scoring, 'just focusing on winning'

EAST LANSING — Tyson Walker showed he can contribute in other ways for Michigan State basketball on Wednesday night, even as his 35-game streak of scoring in double figures ended.

Less than 24 hours later, the senior guard was recognized among the nation’s best players at the midpoint of the season.

Walker was among the 30 players named to the men's Naismith Trophy Midseason Team on Thursday. Chasing national honors was one of the reasons the 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Westbury, New York, decided to return to the Spartans for his extra year of eligibility.

But for Walker, who ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.4 points a game, those accolades are secondary.

“It really starts with winning. You don't get anything if you don't win,” Walker said after practice Thursday, as MSU prepares to visit Michigan on Saturday (8 p.m., Fox) in what could be his final rivalry matchup. “So it's just focusing on winning, and then good things will happen.”

The list will be whittled to 10 semifinalists on March 15, then cut to four finalists on March 26. The Naismith Trophy will be presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on April 7. Purdue's Zach Edey and Braden Smith were the only other Big Ten players to make the midseason team with Walker. Edey won the award last season.

In the Spartans’ 80-72 victory Wednesday night at Penn State, Walker — who has been playing through a nagging groin injury — managed just six points on 3-for-8 shooting. However, Walker did grab a career-high six rebounds, all in the first half, and added a steal and assist.

“I think they did a good job,” Walker said of the Nittany Lions’ defense on him. “But honestly, I don't think I was really — I didn't even look at the rim, for real. I probably could have took some shots, but everybody else had it going. It's fine. Everybody has a day like that, so I'm not really worried about it.”

It was his lowest scoring output since also putting up six against Northern Arizona on Nov. 9, 2022. The last time he was held to single digits was a nine-point performance in a road loss at Purdue on Jan. 29, 2023.

In nine games over the past month, Walker is averaging 15.1 points and shooting just 35.3% from 3-point range as defenses have gotten more physical with him after his groin injury flared up in the first game with U-M, actively making him run more on defense to try and wear him down over his 34 minutes a game in that span.

Coach Tom Izzo agreed with the self-assessment made by Walker, whose eight attempts against PSU were his fewest since going 6-for-7 for 14 points in a season-low 24 minutes in a blowout win of Southern Indiana on Nov. 9.

“I felt bad for Tyson to break that 35-game streak. And to me, it was more self-inflicted,” Izzo said. “I didn't think he was ready to shoot a lot of times. And we need him. If he's open, he's gotta shoot it.”

Akins shines

While Izzo said he needs more consistency in production from Walker and senior point guard A.J. Hoggard, their fellow backcourt starter, Jaden Akins, continues to torch the twines.

After a 2-for-10 3-point shooting slump to start to the season, the 6-4 guard is closing in on nearly 40% from deep for the season. He hit his first four against PSU in the first half before missing his final five tries, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds and two steals.

“I don't think there's any question that Jaden is as good a deep shooter as we got,” Izzo said.

Akins' 48 made 3-pointers and 122 attemtps (39.3%) are both team highs. He is hitting 42% of his 3s in Big Ten play and 50% (18-for-36) in his past five games. That has led to a 15.2 points while shooting 49.2% overall in that span, and Akins also is starting to play better all around by grabbing 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in those games.

“I just continue to put in the work. And I'm just trying to continue that,” Akins said after practice Thursday. “But it feels good, though.”

Izzo opines

Izzo began his post-practice media Q&A by issuing two statements.

The first was about the shooting Wednesday during the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade.

“I just want to — from our staff., from our team, from our program — send prayers and condolences to all the people in Kansas City,” Izzo said. “It just disgusts me. It doesn't even upset me, it's worse than that with what's going on. I wish I knew the reasons, I wish I knew what started it. But to break away these celebrations and not build enjoy them with your family and your kids, it sickens me.

“So I wanted to make sure that, from all of us to all of them — the families, the ones that lost their life, the ones that are still in the hospital — thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Izzo then moved to his second topic, Wednesday’s midseason firing of Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann. The former Butler coach was 137-85 in 6½ seasons with the Buckeyes, but Holtmann was just 30-30 over the past two seasons overall and 9-25 in Big Ten play after making all four NCAA tournaments in his first five seasons (the 2020 event was canceled).

Despite Holtmann’s team being 14-11 and 4-10 in the league, Izzo called the firing “disturbing” amid the bigger and increasingly murky picture in college sports.

“Right now, we're all going through a tough time, as far as figuring out whether you want to take freshmen or whether you want to take transfers. And it's really hard to navigate for all of us,” Izzo said. “That's another thing that saddens me — that I think, because of all this stuff, coaches are gonna lose their jobs. And I've always stuck up for coaches. I actually am good friends with the AD down there (Gene Smith), but I just don't like what's going on for coaches in general.”

