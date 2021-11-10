Michigan State basketball's turnovers, defense lag in 87-74 loss to Kansas in New York

NEW YORK — It was far from the start Tom Izzo sketched out for Michigan State basketball. Even if there were some glimmers of encouragement.

Yet two of the old nemeses from last season — turnovers and defensive breakdowns – proved to be the Spartans’ undoing once again in Tuesday night’s Champions Classic. Add in some poor free-throw shooting, and No. 3 Kansas took advantage of the mistakes in pulling away in the second half to a 87-74 victory at Madison Square Garden.

MSU is now 4-7 in the Champions Classic, which was extended for three more years earlier Tuesday. The Jayhawks now own an 8-7 all-time advantage on the Spartans and evened the record in the event to 2-2.

A.J. Hoggard looked aggressive on offense and led MSU with a career-high 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting with four assists, while freshman Max Christie debuted with nine points but on just 3 of 10 shooting. Marcus Bingham Jr. had 10 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes, while Julius Marble added 13 points and seven boards.

In his homecoming game and debut with the Spartans, junior point guard Tyson Walker struggled with foul trouble and consistency. He finished 1 of 3 for two points with three assists, three turnovers and four fouls in 20 minutes. Senior Gabe Brown added 10 points, while Joey Hauser had eight points and seven rebounds.

MSU committed 16 turnovers which led to 16 points for Kansas. The Jayhawks shot 48.4%. And the Spartans also hurt themselves with poor free-throw shooting, a problem during two exhibition wins, and went just 9 of 16 at the line.

Despite all those issues, MSU went basket for basket early in the first half with Kansas and managed to pull within 48-45 early in the second half on a Hoggard 3-pointer with 15:31 to go that forced Jayhawks coach Bill Self to call a timeout.

Then Ochai Agbaji erased all momentum with a pair of dunks out of the stoppage, the first one of his three alley-oop dunks and the second a pickpocket of Hoggard and breakaway slam that started a 23-11 Kansas takeover.

Agbaji led Kansas with 29 points, while Remy Martin scored 15 and David McCormick had 10.

For a team with many new components in critical roles, the Spartans came out strong against the Jayhawks.

Bingham showed some of his added strength and stamina, getting a pair of early baskets as the two teams traded the lead for much of the half. Marble spelled him and showed off his offense with two interior moves, helping MSU to a 20-16 edge in paint points in the first 20 minutes.

And while Walker — who is from nearby Westbury, New York, on Long Island — drew the most attention after his transfer from Northeastern, it was Hoggard who flashed in the first half. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore attacked the basket off the dribble and distributing with crisp passes both before and after Walker went to the bench with two fouls. Hoggard’s eight points and three assists on 4 of 7 shooting, including back to back driving layups, helped MSU take a 32-31 lead with 3:44 left before intermission.

However, Kansas turned the Spartans’ 11 first-half turnovers into 12 points. And the Jayhawks went on a 9-1 run to close the period, getting a three-point play from Bobby Pettiford and a pair of Agbaji free throws to go into the break with a 39-32 edge.

Walker did not attempt a shot and turned the ball over twice while playing a little more than 4 minutes in the period.

The Spartans host Western Michigan in the home opener Friday at Breslin Center. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. (BTN).

