Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo celebrates seniors, but knows defense must improve
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media after the 84-78 win over Ohio State on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in East Lansing.
Malik Hall and Tyson Walker don’t yet know whether they will return for Michigan State basketball next season for their extra year of eligibility.
In a game full of emotion, drama, technical fouls, an ejection and extremely loud boos, the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6) left Bud Walton Arena with an 88-79 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) on Saturday in Fayetteville. Despite being without two of its best guards — Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and Cason Wallace (ankle) — Kentucky saw a big-time performance from Antonio Reeves, who scored a game-high 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field. Arkansas didn't help itself much, as it was 2-of-20 on layups and the Hogs shot just 35.7% from the field in the contest.
A.J. Hoggard tied a career high with 23 points and adding seven assists, as MSU survived Ohio State’s hot second-half shooting for an 84-78 victory.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Klay Thompson broke down how he thinks the Warriors responded to playing without two of their starters.
Randle finished with 43 points.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
The Indiana women's basketball team is in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament today. Follow along for updates as they take on Ohio State.
A former all-NBA player in Phoenix and all-star in Miami, Dragić has become a reserve player the last five seasons.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
No. 2 Alabama's recent shooting woes continued in College Station as it fell to No. 24 Texas A&M 67-61. A&M made us play hard for this one, which we expected, and we just didn’t quite have enough. After another cold first half, Alabama relied upon Jahvon Quinerly and Brandon Miller to help claw its way back into the game.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
The ninth ranked UConn Huskies defeated Georgetown 69-39 in their first game of the 2023 Big East Tournament.
Michigan Wolverines basketball has one game remaining in the regular season, and remains right on the 2023 NCAA tournament bubble.
The Celtics too often play down to inferior opponents and suffer maddening losses, and as Chris Forsberg explains, it could cost Boston home court advantage deep in the NBA playoffs.
The Celtics suffered one of their worst losses of the season Friday night vs. the Nets. We share our takeaways from the 115-105 defeat.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
In Arkansas basketball's regular season finale against Kentucky, Devo Davis was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the second half.
What seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and David Singleton have meant to the team in restoring UCLA to prominence before showdown with Arizona.