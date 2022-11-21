Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo: No major issue with Jaden Akins' left foot

EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins and Tom Izzo both breathed big sighs of relief.

The sophomore guard “tweaked” his surgically repaired left ankle during Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory Friday over Villanova. However, his head coach Monday said X-rays were negative and, after consulting with the specialist who did the surgery in September, it will be up to how Akins feels for when he comes back for the Spartans during this week’s three-games-in-four-days Phil Knight Invitational.

“Of all the kids that I think could handle it, he's smart enough to handle it, he's tough enough to handle it, he's athletic enough to handle it,” Izzo said during his weekly news conference. “And the only problem I've had is I think he wants to get it all back in one game.”

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, center, celebrates after a Villanova turnover during the first half on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept. 10 for a stress reaction in his left foot, but he rehabbed and returned in time for the Spartans’ season-opener with Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. Akins played 21 minutes against the Wildcats but sat the final 5:51 as he leaped on a defensive play and landed first on his right foot, then appeared to slightly fold his left foot as it came down on the baseline.

Akins finished with nine points on 4 of 7 shooting with five rebounds and two assists. He averages 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds with three steals and four assists over in 20.5 minutes coming off the bench in the first four games.

MSU (3-1) leaves Tuesday for Portland, Oregon, where it faces No. 16 Alabama in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. Tipoff is 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). The Spartans play again Friday against either Oregon or Connecticut, then wraps up the tournament Sunday.

Izzo said he gave his team Saturday off after hanging on against Villanova. Akins did not practice Sunday and was not expected to go through Monday afternoon’s workout, and Izzo added he is not sure yet if Akins will play against the Crimson Tide (4-0) or miss one or more games.

“If there's any question mark,” Izzo said, “we're not worried about the three games (in the PKI) over the 24 that are left.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball: No major issue with Jaden Akins' foot