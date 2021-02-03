Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo upset with referees and Joshua Langford's stat line vs. Iowa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
Updated ·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Izzo looked at his stat sheet, bristled, then blamed himself for what he saw next to one player's name, in particular.

Joshua Langford, 32 minutes played; for the second time in three days.

The senior provided a productive start and 15 points, but his efficiency diminished in the second half of Michigan State basketball’s 84-78 loss Tuesday at No. 8 Iowa. He missed a short jumper with 24 seconds to play that would have tied the game at 80.

“I just keep playing Josh Langford more minutes than he can play. And then he misses that 6-footer and doesn't guard at the end,” Izzo said afterward at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. “That's my fault. That's not his fault. Just running out of bodies.”

[ Tom Izzo encouraged but still in danger of losing Michigan State basketball's lengthy NCAA streak ]

Langford made 3 for 6 for nine points in the first 10-plus minutes of the game as MSU built an early 11-point lead. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was 2 for 10 after that, playing 19 second-half minutes less than a week after being cleared to return to action from a bout of COVID-19.

“I'm just trying to win,” said Langford, who added two rebounds and an assist.

“When you're trying to win, you do anything that you can help your teammates win. That's the only focus right now, just trying to keep learning and get a win and just keep moving forward and try to build.”

Langford is shooting 28% (14 of 50) during MSU’s four-game losing streak. He is 7 of 22 in that stretch on 3-point attempts.

It is a difficult balancing act for Izzo to manage his third-year captain, who missed a year and a half after two foot surgeries, then tested positive on Jan. 13 to spark three consecutive coronavirus-related postponements in January. Tuesday’s game in Iowa City was originally scheduled for Jan. 14.

Feb 2, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Joshua Langford (1) goes to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Joshua Langford (1) goes to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“I got to be more careful with Josh. And that bothers me,” Izzo said. “But I was so stuck. I wanted to win, he said he was good enough to go.”

Langford remained in the starting lineup while sophomore Rocket Watts moved to the bench in favor of junior Foster Loyer at point guard. Loyer had five points, three assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes but missed his final seven shots after hitting a 3-pointer during MSU's 26-15 opening run.

Watts scored all eight of his points in the first half then missed his final six shots to finish 3 of 9 shooting. It was Watts’ ninth time in MSU’s last 10 games scoring in single-digits, and the 6-2 sophomore did not have a rebound for the second straight game and fourth time this season.

COVID-19 update

One of the reasons Langford played so much the past three games, including 21 minutes in his return Thursday at Rutgers, is the absence of Gabe Brown.

Brown did not make the three-game road trip to Rutgers, Ohio State and Iowa while out with the coronavirus. Izzo said on his pregame radio show Brown, a 6-7 junior, got cleared to “start working out a little” after passing his heart screening and could return Saturday against Nebraska at Breslin Center in East Lansing (6:30 p.m./BTN).

More: Michigan State basketball comes up a little short vs. Luka Garza, Iowa, 84-78

More: Michigan State basketball settles for moral victory — something you'd never say under Tom Izzo

However, Izzo said director of recruiting Doug Wojick, a former assistant coach, has COVID-19 and did not make the trip. Assistant coach Dane Fife also remained at home after testing positive Jan. 26.

Wojick is the 20th individual within the MSU men’s basketball program — players, coaches and staff — to test positive for COVID-19 since August. That includes 13 of the 15 players and Izzo, who tested positive Nov. 9 but returned shortly before the season began.

Langford, freshman forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore walk-on Steven Izzo returned Thursday at Rutgers. Graduate manager Tum Tum Nairn and freshman walk-on Davis Smith were back at Ohio State.

Izzo said Sissoko, who grabbed a rebound in 3 scoreless minutes Tuesday, “didn’t get up and down” the court against Iowa.

On the block

Feb 2, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) goes to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Feb 2, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) goes to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes outscored the Spartans in paint, 42-24.

However, Izzo got contributions at both ends of the court from sophomore Marcus Bingham Jr. as the starter at center and sophomore Julius Marble II and junior Thomas Kithier off the bench.

The trio finished with 15 points and nine rebounds between them. That combined production helped offset a portion of national player of the year candidate Garza’s 27 points and 12 rebounds.

The Spartans also got a second straight game of improved scoring from Joey Hauser. The 6-9 junior forward scored 10 points on 3 of 7 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds after getting 11 points and five boards at Ohio State.

The three MSU big men slowed Garza at times defensively. He had an eight-point burst just before halftime and eight more in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Garza managed just two layups after that.

Garza also made 8 of 14 free throws as the Hawkeyes went to the line 35 times, making 23 free throws, on 28 MSU fouls. All of MSU’s post players ran into foul trouble, with Bingham fouling out and Kithier, Marble and Hauser each picking up four.

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Michigan State forward Julius Marble II defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men&#39;s basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket as Michigan State forward Julius Marble II defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Izzo expressed his frustration with the refereeing afterward.

“I mean, every time you touched the big guy, there was a foul. And I didn't appreciate that,” he said. “But we got to do a better job, so I gotta do a better job.”

Schedule tidbits

Saturday’s game against Nebraska was scheduled for Wednesday. It got pushed back after Michigan’s athletic department shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 variant issues and the postponed Iowa game was rescheduled. … MSU hosts Iowa for the return game at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 (Fox) before back-to-back trips to the Hoosier State to face Purdue at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 and at Indiana on Feb. 20 (TBD). … Two other game times were released Tuesday: MSU will host Penn State at 7 p.m. next Tuesday (ESPN or ESPN2) and tips off at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Maryland (CBS).

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo annoyed by officiating vs. Iowa

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Danny Amendola says Bill Belichick the GM 'wore him the wrong way'

    Former Patriots wideout Danny Amendola says that while he isn't "anti-Bill Belichick," this experience playing for the head coach "wore him the wrong way."

  • Hawks launch 'Courtside Karen' investigation as video reportedly shows LeBron calling husband 'Ol' steroid ass'

    LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."

  • Jon Gruden’s comments to Richard Sherman are “blatant tampering”

    Cris Collinsworth tried. He tried to keep Raiders coach Jon Gruden from potentially committing a tampering violation. Gruden didn’t seem to care. Collinsworth, who hosts a podcast featuring 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, had Gruden on as a guest. Collinsworth mentioned the fact that former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has arrived in Las Vegas as [more]

  • NFL rumors: Adam Schefter gives more indications a Carson Wentz trade is possible

    Adam Schefter on Wednesday said Carson Wentz "wants to leave the franchise." By Dave Zangaro

  • Jared Goff opens up about Rams trade, still unsure when things went wrong

    Jared Goff says he was no longer wanted by the Rams, and "the feeling's mutual."

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • The Patriots missed out on Matthew Stafford. Here are 13 other options at QB.

    The New England Patriots were never in the mix for quarterback Matthew Stafford. But here are 13 options they should consider at QB.

  • 4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason

    The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.

  • Steelers insider: Big Ben’s return to Pittsburgh ‘might not work out’

    The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.

  • AFC East news: Patriots given odds to land Aaron Rodgers

    New England Patriots odds for landing QB Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 offseason.

  • Bryson DeChambeau welcomes proposed rule changes to rein in big hitters but Justin Thomas urges rethink

    Justin Thomas, the world No 3, has launched a withering critique on the governing bodies’ plans to roll back the ball and place new restrictions on clubs, warning the R&A and US Golf association that they would be “extremely selfish” to undo all the equipment-makers’ “hard work” and investment over the last few decades. It was expected that Bryson DeChambeau to go on the offensive following Tuesday’s announcement that 48in drivers are almost certain to be banned and that limits are set to be introduced on the distance balls can be hit. But golf’s biggest-hitter announced he was “flattered” and“welcomed” the impending overhaul. It was left to fellow US Ryder Cup player Thomas to fire off the retaliatory barbs, urging the powers-that-be to think again in the consolation process that runs until November. “I don't think there's any reason or it's not necessary at all to change the golf ball,” he said. “I am fine with them maybe not going any farther with it, but I think Tiger [Woods] said it a while ago that they missed that opportunity probably 20 or so years ago. “Companies have put billions of dollars - I don't actually know that, so I'll say ‘millions’ - into the construction of golf balls and equipment, and to be perfectly honest, I think it would be extremely selfish of the USGA and the R&A to do that because of all the hard work that they've put in to make their equipment and balls as great as they possibly can… “Maybe [the R&A and USGA should] just take a step back and realise that we're doing some pretty awesome things with the ball and the clubs, and also look at your everyday golfer and go up to him and tell him that you want him to hit it shorter just because the top .001 percent of all golfers are hitting it too far.”

  • Reining in the big hitters: Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” 'Local rule' route perfect plan to thwart big hitters The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Dustin Poirier explains why he pointed at Conor McGregor during UFC 257 win

    American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi

  • Patrick Reed ‘all good’ with Xander Schauffele after drop controversy

    Reed was cleared of any wrongdoing by rules officials after taking a free drop for an embedded ball in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • This is the 'biggest difference' between Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields

    Sure, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields share some similarities, but in the eyes of Trevor Matich, one key quality separates Fields from his Ohio State predecessor.