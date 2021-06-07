Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo adds three former players to coaching staff

Michigan State basketball announced changes to its coaching staff Monday, bringing three former Spartans back to the program.

Coach Tom Izzo hired Mark Montgomery as recruiting coordinator, Austin Thornton becomes video coordinator, and Matt McQuaid will be assistant director of basketball operations.

In addition, Doug Wojcik is moving from recruiting coordinator to assistant coach, and Garrett Briningstool, an executive assistant to Izzo the past two years, becomes director of operations and chief of staff.

Julian Stall joins as director of creative video after spending four years on the MSU athletics video production team.

“This is the first time we’ve had some change in our staff in a while, but I think we have some great experience and it means even more when former players want to return to campus to be a part of building our future," Izzo said in a statement.

“Dwayne Stephens is one of our mainstays and will remain as our associate head coach while overseeing the entire staff and bringing together a group I am really excited to work with as we start the new season.”

Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago.

McQuaid, a shooting guard in 2015-19, was a captain on the 2019 Final Four team and helped lead MSU to Big Ten championships in 2018 and 2019. He played four games in the NBA's G League in 2020-21.

Montgomery, a former All-Big Ten guard who played in 1988-92, worked as an assistant coach under Izzo from 2001-11. He was head coach at Northern Illinois for 10 seasons, going 124-170 with two winning seasons. He was fired in January after a 1-7 start, and joined Detroit Mercy as an assistant.

Northern Illinois head coach Mark Montgomery during the first half against Michigan State, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Thornton played at MSU from 2007-12.

Wojcik, an MSU assistant in 2003-05, spent the past three years as the Spartans' recruiting coordinator. He returns to an assistant coach role following the departure of Dane Fife to Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: