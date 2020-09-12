Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo likes how his team sacrificed in unprecedented summer

It has been six months of uncertainty since Michigan State basketball and the rest of the college hoops world slammed on the brakes in March.

The pandemic and ensuing shutdown did not give Tom Izzo and his staff much of an opportunity to work hands-on with the Spartans as in previous offseasons. But the Hall of Fame coach has been impressed with the maturity of his returning players as they try to seek the consistency he demands.

“The one thing I did enjoy about the summer because everybody was sacrificing, I thought everybody made good improvements,” Izzo told the Free Press Tuesday by phone Tuesday. "I didn't walk away, even to the staff, and say, 'Well, that guy wasted the summer.' So that was encouraging.”

From left, Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown celebrate after beating Ohio State on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans won a share of the Big Ten Championship.

That meant trying to keep his players focused on a number of things via phone and video calls and text messages over the past six months — checking in to make sure they are not going out in large crowds, seeing how they are doing academically with remote classes, figuring out how much basketball-related work they have been getting in on top of it all.

“It is a problem that we're all trying to figure out how to deal with it,” Izzo said. “What I've tried to do is just have more meetings and talk to players — how they feel, what do they think? And yet, they also got a job to do.”

And whenever the season begins — practice usually starts late September, but that remains in flux — Izzo knows there are big questions on the court that need to be answered.

Getting Aaron Henry back after his flirtation with the NBA draft was critical. Finally having Joey Hauser eligible after the junior transfer from Marquette sat out last season will be significant. Potentially having Joshua Langford back for his fifth year, closing in on two years away from his last game, also could help.

But figuring out who will replace point Cassius Winston at point guard and Xavier Tillman at center remains up in the air.

“I think the question mark with Xavier is, it's easier to deal with,” Izzo said. “A center, even though he was so important to us, it's easier than a point guard. But I do think that Joey brings some things to the table and Malik (Hall), where those guys are kind of distributing forwards that you could play through them if you don't have that great passing guy like Cassius.”

It was the combination of Tillman and Winston, with their court vision and passing ability, that allowed MSU to share the ball with an elite efficiency. Winston averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes in leading MSU to a 22-9 overall record and third straight regular-season Big Ten title, earning consensus second-team All-American honors for the second straight year.

Michigan State's Rocket Watts drives against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. during the second half Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Breslin Center.

