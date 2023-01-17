Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo: We lost that game to Purdue in the first minute
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media after the 64-63 loss to Purdue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in East Lansing.
Malik Hall's injury may keep him off the floor for the foreseeable future:
Purdue goes into the Breslin Center and wins. Purdue's Zach Edey had 32 points and 17 rebounds to set a new scoring career-high, and Purdue goes into Breslin Center and wins 64-63 despite Tyson Walker's 30 point performance. Purdue got rolling early, jumping out to a double-digit lead as Michigan State decided to defend one on one in the post.
Tom Izzo addressed the media following Michigan State's loss to Purdue:
MIchigan State basketball will be without senior forward Malik Hall on Monday when the Spartans host No. 3 Purdue in East Lansing (2:30 p.m./Fox).
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on MSU's showing vs. Purdue (and the injury to Malik Hall) with 3 quick takes
Zach Edey scored a career high 32 points with 17 rebounds, to help third-ranked Purdue escape Michigan State basketball with a 64-63 victory Monday.
Purdue center Zach Edey stakes his claim midseason national Player of the Year honors with winning plays against Michigan State.
