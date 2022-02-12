Michigan State basketball's adjustments power 76-61 win over Indiana

EAST LANSING — A.J. Hoggard made the most of his first start in nearly a year. Tyson Walker provided energy and defense in his first game coming off the bench at Michigan State.

The duo reversed roles for the first time this season, and coach Tom Izzo’s moves paid off as the 17th-ranked Spartans put together a feisty, physical performance start to finish en route to a 76-61 win over Indiana on Saturday at Breslin Center.

Hoggard flashed toughness and jumpstarted MSU’s struggling offense with 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 21 minutes, using his size advantage to help the Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) do a strong job creating contact and getting to the free-throw line all afternoon. The sophomore went 6-for-7 as MSU shot 25-for-28 on free throws to the Hoosiers’ 16-for-27. The two teams were called for 45 fouls.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard celebrates after an Indiana foul while Hoggard was shooting during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

With the Spartans up 13 and four minutes to play, Hoggard picked up a second technical foul and was escorted to the locker room after a media timeout. That put Walker in for the rest of the way to run the offense, and the junior drained his second 3-pointer and added another with a little more than a minute to play to finish with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting in 18 minutes.

Malik Hall led MSU with 18 points and added six rebounds. Julius Marble finished with six points and nine rebounds and helped limit Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis to 17 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The Spartans travel to Penn State for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center (BTN).

Michigan State's Malik Hall, right, drives as Indiana's Race Thompson defends during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Race Thompson and Tamar Bates each scored 13 for the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-6), who have lost three straight.

After dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season, Izzo shook up his starting group for the first time.

MSU used the same group of Walker, Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. for the first 23 games, with Walker at point guard for every game since arriving via transfer from Northeastern after the 2020-21 season.

Hoggard started eight games last season, including four straight against Nebraska, Rutgers, Purdue and Rutgers. His last start before Saturday was in MSU's upset win over then-No. 2 Michigan to close the 2021 regular season. The sophomore from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, made an immediate impact on the Spartans’ stagnancy.

After Indiana opened with a Jackson-Davis layup, Hoggard kicked out to Bingham for a 3-pointer to get MSU on the board. Hoggard scored his first bucket on a backdoor cut, finishing off a bounce pass from Hall. Then Hoggard grabbed a defensive rebound and raced the length of the court for a layup through traffic with nine minutes left in the first half.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder’s biggest contribution was using his size to initiate contact against the Hoosiers’ smaller guards. Hoggard hit four straight free throws as part of a 15-4 run that put the Spartans up 25-15 inside seven minutes to go.

The insertion of Hoggard helped MSU get aggressive on offense and draw contact. The Spartans made 16-of-18 first-half free throws.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard scores as Indiana's Miller Kopp defends during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The Hoosiers recovered with a 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer from Parker Stewart. But MSU closed the half on a 12-6 burst, with another Hoggard layup and two more set-up passes as he finished the half with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds with just one turnover.

Late in the half, Hall was pulled to the ground by Indiana’s Justin Geronimo with 44.1 seconds left, and refs initially called a double foul on both players. It would have been Hall’s second, but a review rescinded that foul and instead refs determined it was a Flagrant-1 foul on Geronimo. Hall hit both free throws, and the Spartans went into halftime leading 37-30.

Hall had nine points at halftime and Marble had four points and five rebounds while being one of the primary defensive factors. Jackson-Davis had eight points on 3-for-9 shooting at halftime for Indiana, which went 11-for-35 and 4-for-12 from 3-point range.

Out of halftime, Indiana turned it up on both ends of the court. The Hoosiers opened with an 11-3 run, including the first eight of the period, with Thompson scoring seven and putting them ahead, 41-40, just over four minutes into the half.

Again, Hoggard provided the Spartans’ spark. He drove through the paint and got fouled while scoring a layup thanks to a goaltend. That three-point play sparked a 12-3 run in which Walker scored the final seven — a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer and a steal off Jackson-Davis that led to a breakaway layup to put MSU up 10.

Jackson-Davis converted a three-point play and two more free throws to ignite a 7-0 run.

But the Spartans countered with an 8-0 burst, with Hall capping it with a swish as the shot clock expired on a rainbow heave over the corner of the backboard. MSU closed out Indiana on a 22-10 push over the final 9:13 of the second half.

