Michigan State basketball's slow starts among Tom Izzo's concerns as Big Ten play nears

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo likes the fight he’s seen from his Michigan State basketball team early in the season.

It’s that the Spartans have dug themselves early holes to necessitate comebacks, though, that’s a problem.

“We're working on it. We're spending time on it,” Izzo said Monday. “But you know that old adage, the more you harp on it, is that helping or hurting? But the encouraging thing is we have come back in every game. We have been right there knocking on the door.”

MSU (3-3) dropped to No. 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after losing, 74-68, to No. 2 Arizona on Thursday in Palm Desert, California. Izzo’s team began the preseason No. 4 in those rankings but have since lost to the Wildcats, No. 7 Duke and No. 23 James Madison this month.

All in somewhat similar fashion.

The Spartans fell behind, 32-17, to Arizona in the first half before rallying to take a brief lead in the final 5 minutes. The Wildcats closed on an 11-2 run.

MSU fell behind by 11 at halftime and as many as 12 early in the second half against the Blue Devils before cutting it to 55-52 with 6:07 left. Duke rebuilt the cushion en route to a 74-65 victory on Nov. 14.

James Madison jumped out to a stunning 20-7 lead 10 minutes into the season-opener at Breslin Center on Nov. 6 before the Spartans recovered and forced overtime, only to fall, 79-76. That came after an 89-88 exhibition loss to No. 11 Tennessee at Breslin in which MSU trailed 17-1 in the first 4½ minutes and by 18 midway through the first half, only to fight back and fall short as outside shots failed to drop.

“I think they've showed that ability, because I think we got a really good team,” Izzo said. “We're just a really good team hasn't shot the ball very well.”

The Spartans host 0-6 Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (BTN), their last game before opening Big Ten play at home Dec. 5 against Wisconsin and then traveling to Nebraska on Dec. 10. MSU has just six games in December, including a Dec. 16 showdown with No. 9 Baylor at Little Caesars Arena, before conference play ramps up after the New Year.

That’s not a lot of court time competition to solve all of the issues beyond the slow starts. However, Izzo also continues to demand more from two of his key leaders, senior point guard A.J. Hoggard and junior wing Jaden Akins, and he wants to see the shooting numbers both from outside (26.3% on 3-pointer) and at the free-throw line (66.4%) improve.

“When you don't make shots, it makes everything look evil,” Izzo said. “But the starts, I'm gonna try to rectify that. We're going to see what we can do. That has been our point of emphasis. It's been talked about. We've wrestled with it a little bit. But that is a problem.”

Next up: Eagles

Matchup: No. 25 Michigan State (3-3) vs. Georgia Southern (0-6).

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network, WJR-AM (760).

