Michigan State basketball's slide continues with 86-60 blowout loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tom Izzo walked back to the locker room at halftime, looked up at the scoreboard and shook his head.

He returned to Michigan State basketball’s sideline after halftime and, while watching A.J. Hoggard’s shot get blocked by Keegan Murray and bounce toward another Iowa fastbreak, walked out onto the court to argue the call.

Izzo got hit with a technical foul. Jordan Bohannon hit both free throws. Murray hit a layup and another free throw.

And the rout was on.

Izzo’s technical slowed some modest MSU momentum, but it likely did little to slow the Hawkeyes’ blistering 3-point shooting and Murray’s all-around assault in a 86-60 blowout of the 24th-ranked Spartans on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

MSU (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) now sits in a precarious spot with four games left in the regular season, starting with a visit from No. 7 Purdue noon Saturday at Breslin Center. The Spartans have lost five of their last six and seven of their past 11 games, and it only becomes more concerning with road games remaining at Michigan and Ohio State next week on a one-day turnaround before closing out at home against Maryland.

After handing MSU its worst home loss in Izzo’s career last year, a 30-point blowout, the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7) went up 26 thanks to a 25-10 run following Izzo’s technical. They made 12 3-pointers, sparked by 28 points from Murray, and dominated the entire night.

Iowa led by 10 or more points the entire in the second half, but MSU had it at 50-39 when Izzo picked up the technical.

Freshman Max Christie and senior Gabe Brown continued their offensive struggles. Christie was 2-for-11 for five points, while Brown missed all seven of his attempts. They combined to go 1-for-9 from 3-point range as the Spartans finished 6-for-22 from deep.

The scoring boost the Walker-Hoggard duo gave MSU in its comeback loss Saturday to Illinois dissipated. They combined for 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting but finished with 11 assists. Malik Hall led the Spartans with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, while Julius Marble added nine points and eight rebounds and Marcus Bingham Jr. finished with eight points and six boards.

Story continues

It also was another game giving up double-digit offensive rebounds, with the Hawkeyes converting 14 second-chance points on 10 offensive boards. MSU committed just 10 turnovers, but they turned into 11 points for Iowa.

And the Spartans’ scoring issues continued early and throughout, finishing shooting just 35.2% after going 11-for-37 in the second half and 4-for-14 from deep.

MSU did exactly what Izzo wanted after winning the tip, pounding the ball into the paint to Bingham for a hook shot that gave them a quick lead after 13 seconds.

It would be the Spartans’ only lead. Iowa took over in a hurry.

Murray answered Bingham’s bucket, then scored two more times with a jumper and another layup. A three-point play by Tony Perkins off a break put the Hawkeyes up 14-4 a little more than four minutes later.

Signs of life

MSU found some offense, with Hall hitting a jumper in the paint, Jaden Akins rolling in a back-iron 3-pointer and Julius Marble hitting a jumper at the free-throw line.

That’s when Iowa’s outside shooting caught fire. First Murray with a 3, then another. Then Payton Sandfort, then two from Connor McCaffery, the second of which extended the Hawkeyes’ lead to 15.

Hall asserted himself on offense for MSU, and Izzo — either out of desperation for a spark or seeking toughness and energy — inserted walk-on and football wideout Keon Coleman with 6:25 to go in the opening half, his first significant action. The Spartans outscored Iowa 6-2 in the freshman’s three-minute stretch.

But Iowa continued its blitz after Coleman returned to the bench, finishing the half on a 7-3 run and closing it with Patrick McCaffery hitting his team’s seventh 3-pointer for a 46-32 lead.

The Hawkeyes shot 50% from the field and behind the arc in the half, turning seven MSU turnovers into eight points and getting eight second-chance points on five offensive rebounds.

Murray had 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Eight of the other nine Hawkeyes who played in the half also scored. Hall went 6-for-8 before halftime for 14 points for the Spartans, who shot 41.2% in the period.

MSU scored the first four of the second half as Iowa opened 0-for-7, then Hoggard cut it to 11 with a driving layup. His next attempt got smacked off the board, Izzo caught the refs whistle, and any chance the Spartans had of another comeback vanished.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball keeps sliding with 86-60 loss at Iowa