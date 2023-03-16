Will Michigan State basketball's roller coaster ride of a season go up or down vs. USC?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Kohler’s looked around him as he strutted onto the Nationwide Arena court for an open practice, his first NCAA tournament experience coming into view.

The freshman big man already had his eyes opened this week as to what March Madness means inside Michigan State basketball’s program.

“When it comes to focus and alertness and just kind of seriousness, it dials in 100 notches,” Kohler said in the locker room Thursday, before the Spartans’ open practice. “It really puts focus on you gotta turn everything up to 11.”

After the Spartans closed the regular season with a home win over Ohio State, MSU coach Tom Izzo implored his players to give him three days that would last the next three weeks. And then the Spartans lost to the Buckeyes last Friday, a one-and-out Big Ten tournament stumble.

Michigan State Spartans heads coach Tom Izzo talks to his players during practice for their first round NCAA tournament game against the USC Trojans at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Yet they knew another game would come. And now the motivation becomes even more clear: survive and advance, or lose and watch the rest of the NCAA tournament at home.

MSU (19-12) opens its East Region gauntlet Friday when it takes on 10th-seeded Southern Cal (22-10). Tipoff is at 12:15 p.m. on CBS. A date with either No. 2 seed Marquette or No. 15 seed Vermont awaits Sunday for the winner.

“I'd say it's definitely a reset,” senior Malik Hall said Thursday. “Coach has been saying it all week — it's like a new tournament, a new approach, start off 0-0. It's win or go home. Just having that mentality. If you're not doing what you're supposed to, then we're going home.”

Izzo enters his 25th consecutive NCAA tournament with the longest streak in Division I history for a coach at one school, and he knows all of the talk over the past month from seeding to selection to location gets rendered meaningless once the ball goes up at midcourt to start the second day of tournament play.

“There's nobody that's head and shoulders above anybody, which gives me hope,” Izzo said Thursday. “Because I've been a 1-seed and lost in the first weekend, been a 1-seed and went to a Final Four, been a 7-seed and got to a Final Four. So why not do it again? Who knows?”

His 2015 team that battled focus issues all that winter was, like this year's squad, a 7-seed, and provides a blueprint for what Izzo believes this group needs more than anything: focus.

Those Spartans — despite having Travis Trice, Denzel Valentine and Brynn Forbes — surprisingly struggled with shaky free-throw shooting for much of the season. Then came the postseason, and they began hitting them in the clutch to get to the Big Ten tournament title game, then embarking on a four-game run through the first two weekends before falling to Duke in perhaps Izzo’s most surprising run of his eight Final Fours.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) goes through drills during practice for their first round NCAA tournament game against the USC Trojans at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The regular season this year hasn’t had as many dips as 2015, but it has been a similar roller coaster ride with swings from a lock-down defense/locked-up offense unit much of the year to a high-scoring/highly scored-upon group late in the season.

And as they’ve been for the entirety of his 28 seasons, defense and rebounding is how Izzo believes MSU can regain its overall concentration.

“I think staying focused has been a little bit of an issue for us, the task at hand,” he said. “But we've been a very good defensive team three-fourths of the year. We've been a very good offensive team a quarter of the year. You hope in this new season you can put the two together, and that's what we're trying to do. …

“Everyone's allowed to make a mistake — if you want to go home. If you want to keep playing, you don't get to make a lot of mistakes. That's the nature of the beast.”

USC senior Drew Peterson, from suburban Chicago, said the Trojans know what to expect from an Izzo-coached team.

“Growing up in Big Ten country, you obviously know about Michigan State's brand of basketball,” he said. “And all around, it's cool. … We know the Big Ten is physical, and that's their thing.”

The Spartans have experienced the highs of beating Kentucky and giving Gonzaga all it could handle early. They went through midwinter doldrums of losing back to back at Notre Dame and at home to Northwestern but responded with a seven-game win streak.

They grinded out late wins over Michigan and at Wisconsin in January, only to let things slip from their grasp at Illinois, at home against Purdue and later in an epic end-of-game collapse at Iowa. Yet they bounced back to close out the regular season strong with a comeback at Nebraska and the home win over Ohio State. Only to lose five days later to the Buckeyes with a flatline performance in Chicago.

Michigan State Spartans guards Jaden Akins (3) and A.J. Hoggard (11) go through drills during practice for their first round NCAA tournament game against the USC Trojans at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Resiliency has been MSU’s calling card. The question, as Izzo has said, is can they get themselves off the mat again?

“It's a rebirth,” senior Joey Hauser said Thursday. “It's make-a-name-for-yourself now.”

That’s something Kohler hopes to do. He spent his senior year of high school playing at Southern California Academy just outside of Los Angeles. He’s more familiar with some of the Trojans players than he is with what playing against them in an NCAA setting will be like.

And he’s leaning on Izzo to provide the guidance to get the Spartans out of the first weekend for just the second time since that 2015 Final Four team, with the 2019 Final Four run the only other time the past six tournaments MSU lasted more than two games.

“This is a new experience,” Kohler said. “This isn't just another conference game, this is another tournament, offseason, preseason whatever. This is what we've been working for our whole year.

“I don't want to leave the first game. I want to go on as long as I can.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

