Michigan State basketball's Rocket Watts pulled from Iowa game for health precautions

Michigan State basketball guard Rocket Watts was pulled from game against Iowa on Saturday after halftime "for health and safety precautions," an MSU spokesperson told the media during the second half of the game.

Watts scored three points on 1-for-5 shooting in the first half on Saturday.

Teammate Thomas Kithier was pulled out of the Feb. 6 game at home against Nebraska for similar reasons. Kithier was tested for COVID-19, both with the rapid test and the antigen test, several times in the days following and was negative each time.

Thirteen of the 15 Spartans on the roster and 20 individuals within the MSU men's basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19 since late summer. Five players tested positive in January to force postponement of three contests and cause a 20-day layoff between games. Izzo battled the coronavirus before the season, while assistant coach Dane Fife and junior swingman Gabe Brown returned from their COVID-19 layoffs on Feb. 6.

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari contributed. Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Rocket Watts pulled vs. Iowa for health precautions