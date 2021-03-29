Michigan State basketball's backcourt will look a lot different next season.

The Free Press confirmed that sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Watts struggled in his second season at MSU in his transition to point guard under Tom Izzo.

Fellow guard Jack Hoiberg entered the transfer portal last week.

More to come on this story.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball's Rocket Watts enters NCAA transfer portal