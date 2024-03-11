Michigan State basketball's problems persist. Big Ten tournament run possible or pipe dream?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — So much for Michigan State basketball on Sunday felt so familiar, in far too many frustrating ways.

Outside shots not dropping, a fluctuating issue since getting stunned in the season-opener by James Madison. Particularly from Tom Izzo’s heralded backcourt.

Post players struggling to score and failing to defend, an ongoing issue without a quick-fix solution.

Falling behind big early, a major problem during the early portion of the Spartans’ season. Letting a second-half lead — and a much-needed victory — slip from their grasp.

Sunday's 65-64 loss at Indiana leads to a lot more uncertainty about the potential for MSU’s postseason hopes dreams.

Senior Malik Hall broke down the importance of what the Big Ten tournament means for the Spartans and how they need to approach it after losing four of their last five to close the regular season.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, and guard Tyson Walker watch action on the court during MSU's 65-64 loss to Indiana on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Try and get our name called next (Sunday),” Hall said. “Play hard. Win games.”

MSU (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) dropped to the No. 8 seed, with its first game at noon Thursday against No. 9 seed Minnesota (BTN).

Getting past the first game, with top-seeded Purdue waiting Friday, won’t be easy. It’s the first time the event will be held in the Gophers’ home of Minneapolis, where the Spartans blew a nine-point lead in the last 13-plus minutes Feb. 6 at Williams Arena in a 59-56 collapse. Teams split this season, with MSU winning at home, 77-66, on Jan. 18.

“We just gotta play desperate moving forward, which has been the model this whole year, really,” junior Jaden Akins said. “But we just gotta find a way to get it done. And that's it.”

An agitated Izzo, in his postgame news conference, called out himself for “too much coddling” and called out his players’ lackluster-at-times effort. Some of them, he uncharacteristically mentioned by name. Tyson Walker for not shooting more early in the game. Akins for letting his offensive struggles dictate his defensive intensity. Jaxon Kohler for giving up a breakaway bucket.

“You can't make effort-related mistakes,” Izzo said. “You can make skill-related mistakes. That has a lot to do with your talent.”

And though he maintained optimism that the Spartans can put things together in time for an extended postseason stay, hopefully in the NCAA tournament, Izzo admitted what ultimately MSU record shows: “This is not one of the best teams I've had.”

“A new season starts Thursday,” he said. “I'm kind of happy the old one's over.”

On guard

While the Big Ten tournament typically gives teams a chance to cleanse themselves of their regular season, that will be hard for the Spartans — unless the win the whole thing — considering their lofty goals entering this season. An intended quest for chasing Izzo’s second national championship has been relegated to hoping to scrape out enough wins to keep alive his NCAA tournament streak to a record 26 straight appearances.

“In March, anything can happen,” said Akins, who had 10 points but made just 4 of 12 shots. “And I feel like we've proven that we can play with any team if we play the right way and put our mind to it. It only takes a couple of games to get us going.”

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker celebrates a made shot in the second half of MSU's 65-64 loss to Indiana on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

The problem is every game could be the Spartans’ last from here out. Because if their quarter-century of making the NCAAs ends, falling into the National Invitation Tournament will feel like it’s over anyway.

“I think we're mostly just frustrated right now. I mean, we just lost,” Hall said. “It's a clean slate (in the postseason), but it's not really clean slate.”

Izzo pointed to guards Akins, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard as reasons for being optimistic heading into tournament time. That trio rose to the occasion a year ago and gives MSU a chance to beat a lot of teams this month.

But Sunday was yet another poor shooting performance for the Spartans, whose 38.5% shooting was the third straight game below 40%. They opened the game 3-for-20 and fell behind the Hoosiers by as many as 16 points in the first half. Izzo was particularly critical early during one timeout of Walker and Akins for bypassing outside shots early.

“He just wanted me to shoot the ball because I passed one up in the beginning,” Walker said. “He just wanted me to be more aggressive.”

After going scoreless in the first 12:25, Walker recovered and scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half. He finished 11-for-21 overall and 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

On what he said to Walker, who managed to score 10 by halftime: “That's as good as I got after somebody, because it's not legal anymore. And he responded. He responded with his head up and did what he was supposed to do.”

Akins was 1-for-3 in the first half. In one sequence early in the second half, he missed two 3-point attempts but his teammates got offensive rebounds and kept feeding him. He hit his third try on that possession, then drained another on MSU’s next trip. But he did not make another the rest of the game, finishing 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Izzo’s frustrations continued to be more about how missing shots affects Akins on the other end of the court.

“When Jaden plays, he's a very good player,” Izzo said. “He went up and got some rebounds and tipped some that were unbelievable. And then there were times when (he didn't), and we're just not good enough if we don't have one of our wings to do that. …

“Sometimes Jaden's offense affects his defense. But he did some good things, too.”

Since going a career-best 7-for-10 from 3-point range in a Jan. 30 home win over Michigan, Akins is 17-for-54 (31.5%) from deep in the past 10 games.

“I'm still confident. I'm just missing,” Akins said. “I just gotta keep shooting to make them, though, so all I can do is keep working, keep shooting. I mean, I know I've been up and down all year with it.”

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins shoots the ball while Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako defends in the second half of MSU's 65-64 loss to Indiana on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

The bigger problem

The Spartans’ post players continued their struggles as well, totaling just five points and nine rebounds between Kohler, Xavier Booker, Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper. Indiana’s big man trio of Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako combined for 57 of the Hoosiers’ 65 points on 24-for-46 shooting and 23 of their 39 rebounds.

Ware, a 7-foot sophomore, hit the eventual game-winning free throw with 17.8 seconds left and scored 11 of his 19 second-half points in the final 12:20 after MSU went from trailing by 16 points in the first half to seven up early in the second. Cooper played the final 11:15 and struggled one-on-one against Ware.

“It's tough playing Izzo's teams. He can coach his ass off,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And their teams, they just play hard. They force you to have to play for 40 minutes.”

But ultimately, it was the first 7 minutes 5 that proved the Spartans’ undoing. That sends them reeling into whatever remains in March, with a frustrating feeling to match a frustrating season.

Win one or more in Minneapolis, and Izzo and his players should feel more secure they will hear MSU called during Selection Sunday. However, Izzo shied away from calling the Gophers game yet another must-win moment in a season that has been filled with them since January.

“I don't know what we need,” he said. “I know this: I don't like leaving it up to anybody but us. If I say we gotta go up there and win, then I'm dealing with their mental stuff and putting too much pressure on them.

“We need to go up there and win, because we need to play better. And that's it.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

