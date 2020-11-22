Michigan State basketball's new-look leadership preparing for an opener without Tom Izzo

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read

Aaron Henry and his classmates arrived to play Michigan State basketball just in time to enjoy a magical run to the Final Four.

But on the road to Minneapolis came a stop in Des Moines, Iowa. There, a brief confrontation on the bench between the freshman and coach Tom Izzo during a win over Bradley became the buzz of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It certainly wasn’t the first time that season Henry caught Izzo’s wrath, but it was the moment he became acutely aware of how bright the spotlight can be when chasing a national title.

And it shaped the swingman’s primary goals in bypassing the NBA draft to return to the Spartans this winter.

“Winning games, winning a championship,” said Henry, now a junior. “Realizing that anything that I want to do personally won't be done unless I do that.”

[ 25 years of 'Mr. March': Pre-order our updated Tom Izzo book today! ]

Michigan State freshmen Foster Loyer (3), Marcus Bingham Jr. (30), Thomas Kithier (15), Aaron Henry (11) and Gabe Brown (13) at media day Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State freshmen Foster Loyer (3), Marcus Bingham Jr. (30), Thomas Kithier (15), Aaron Henry (11) and Gabe Brown (13) at media day Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Instead of being just a role player or happy to see the court, Henry — along with Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier and Marcus Bingham Jr. — are now needed to provide much more.

Joshua Langford is the Spartans’ only senior and coming off an injury. Izzo’s junior class, which now includes impact transfer Joey Hauser and redshirt Jack Hoiberg, will be the nucleus of MSU’s chase of a fourth straight regular-season Big Ten title and another Final Four. Or more.

“I'm hoping that my team grows a little bit when they don't have me there,” said Izzo, who has been out of practice in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 9. “It really is, I think, a good trial run for them to see how they adjust, how the juniors and seniors bring along the freshmen and sophomores. And hopefully, that'll make us stronger when I get back.”

[ Michigan State's Aaron Henry put NBA goal on hold to improve skills, leadership ]

The juniors also must show a lot of growth right away, particularly with the departures of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman. The two NBA draftees led MSU in scoring in all but five games last season, totaling nearly 42% of the team’s points as the Spartans went 22-9 before the season was ended due to the pandemic.

Everything in MSU’s offense flowed with and around the Winston-Tillman combo, with both being tremendous passers as well as scorers. They allowed others to shine as MSU ranked second in the country in assists per game.

From left, Michigan State&#39;s Aaron Henry, Cassius Winston, Thomas Kithier and Marcus Bingham Jr. look on from the bench during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans lost to the Blue Devils 87-75.
From left, Michigan State's Aaron Henry, Cassius Winston, Thomas Kithier and Marcus Bingham Jr. look on from the bench during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans lost to the Blue Devils 87-75.

Winston and Tillman helped MSU’s defense finish fourth nationally in field-goal defense and ninth in rebounds per game. The pair combined for 73 of the team’s 159 steals, and the 6-foot-8 Tillman’s 65 blocks helped him earn Big Ten defensive player of the year honors.

In other words, it’s a lot of production to replace.

The biggest leap needs to be taken by Henry, who pulled his name out of the NBA draft after two years of incremental development. His defense and ability to move the ball have been strong, but Izzo wants his 6-6 swingman more aggressive in looking to score after averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists a year ago.

Izzo said he has seen a different Henry since he was named captain along with Langford and Loyer.

More Michigan State Spartans coverage:

“He's leaner. He's stronger, more athletic, way better with the basketball,” Izzo said of Henry. “So I think he made some improvements.”

Loyer, a 6-foot point guard voted captain by his teammates, hopes to fill Winston’s extremely large footprint. He is expected to share the role with sophomore Rocket Watts, the two potentially playing together at times, and Hoiberg could spell them.

Foster Loyer (3) and Aaron Henry (11) join senior Joshua Langford as Michigan State&#39;s captains for the 2020-21 season.
Foster Loyer (3) and Aaron Henry (11) join senior Joshua Langford as Michigan State's captains for the 2020-21 season.

“I think over the summer, it was a really big emphasis on continuing to improve my leadership ability, being that vocal voice out on the court, being someone that the guys can look to for advice, either on the court or off the court or wherever that may be,” Loyer said. “And then for me, just continue to build that confidence to build that drive to go out there and play like the player I know I can be and that I will be.”

Said Kithier, who was Loyer’s high school teammate at Clarkston: “I think Foster doesn't get as much appreciation as he should. I think Foster — him and Joshua (are) right there as being one of the top two vocal leaders on our team.”

Brown, whose minutes and role decreased midway through last season after he got sick, is another X-factor for the Spartans. When he’s shooting and attacking the basket, he brings energy to those around him. Brown also has a light-hearted personality that he is trying to shape into a more serious tone as a leader, something he said Izzo “has been on me heavy about.”

“The last year, I feel like I've matured a lot,” said the 6-7 Brown, who averaged 6.8 points while shooting 34.1% from 3-point range as a sophomore. “With this COVID hitting, it gave me time to think, it gave me time to realize what I need to work on during the offseason and during the season that just hit: how to get my teammates involved, how to talk to my teammates, how to do things. And a certain manner to get my teammates to rise above what (level) they're playing at.”

From left, Michigan State&#39;s Marcus Bingham Jr., Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown celebrate after beating Ohio State on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans won a share of the Big Ten Championship.
From left, Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown celebrate after beating Ohio State on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans won a share of the Big Ten Championship.

Kithier (6-8) and Bingham (6-11) enter pivotal years now that Tillman is gone. Those two will be pushed by sophomore Julius Marble and freshman Mady Sissoko, each of whom offer differing skill sets at center. And the addition of Hauser, who transferred in from Marquette after earning All-Big East freshman honors in 2018-19, brings a proven frontcourt scorer who can stretch defenses and help offset the point production Tillman provided.

“You got Joey transferring in, you've got Rocket being a sophomore, Josh coming back for his fifth year — everybody's just growing," Henry said. "I'm just on a small piece of the puzzle.”

No. 12 MSU opens the season Wednesday against Eastern Michigan. It is unclear if Izzo will be there, but the Spartans have been preparing for the challenges the pandemic presents this season. And if Izzo isn’t there to yell at Henry and his teammates, it might be the new captain doing the yelling.

“We're gonna need each other in that gym when we're playing teams, we're going to have to rally around each other. And that's all we need,” Henry said. “Not to say we don't need friends or anything, because I love my friends, too, but they're gonna have to be at home for a little while just watching from the sideline.

“It's nut-cutting time.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball prepares to play EMU without Tom Izzo

Latest Stories

  • Rob Pelinka's ego not getting in the way of LeBron's team-building clout

    At James’ other stops, the men in charge used to bristle at the notion that the best player actually ran things, sometimes making moves without his blessing or even his outright wishes — perhaps out of resentment or traditional basketball norms.

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • What a debut! Daniels' 401 yards, 4 TDs leads No. 13 Georgia

    After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

    Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter

  • Antonina Shevchenko isn’t a champion yet, but she is a UFC 255 bonus winner

    UFC 255 was topped by two flyweight title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko took a unanimous nod over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Neither champion earned a Performance Bonus. Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov Louis Cosce and Sasha Palatnikov put on a blistering performance to open the UFC 255 fight card. Cosce started strong, punishing Palatnikov throughout the opening frame, but the Hong Kong born fighter stormed back in round two. The third frame told the tale, as Palatnikov dished out a hard right hand and finished with several more blows for the TKO stoppage. The tremendous output from both fighters earned them the Fight of the Night bonus, each man going home with an additional $50,000. Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley Joaquin Buckley won his second fight in just over a month with his second-round knockout of Jordan Wright at UFC 255. The victory was his second consecutive UFC knockout and his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. Performance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko Antonina Shevchenko may not yet have a UFC championship belt around her waist like her sister, but she performed well enough at UFC 255 to earn a Performance of the Night honor. Rebounding from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian her last time out, Shevchenko finished Ariane Lipski late in the second round to earn her $50,000 bonus. TRENDING > Brandon Moreno takes out Brandon Royval to keep No. 1 contender spot at UFC 255 UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Performance Bonuses Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha PalatnikovPerformance of the Night: Joaquin BuckleyPerformance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 Press Conference (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • FOX NFL Sunday cast knocked out of studio for Week 11

    Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]

  • NFL picks against the spread: Week 11

    Check out our picks of the week.

  • UFC 255 results: Valentina Shevchenko continues to dominate flyweight division

    UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence.  Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas.  The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence.  In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

  • Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal

    Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him in L.A. He's now heading to Atlanta on a two-year contract..

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reflects on time in Boston on Instagram

    Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.

  • Sources: Dwight Howard was under the impression he had offer from Lakers; signed with 76ers instead

    Sources within the organization are adamant that a formal offer was never made, maintaining that dialogue was merely a “deal concept."

  • Iowa beats Penn State; Nittany Lions 0-5 for first time

    Spencer Petras smiled and admitted he's not the strongest runner when he has the football in his hands. Petras completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and ran for a late touchdown to lead Iowa to its third straight win and first at Beaver Stadium since 2009. The Hawkeyes (3-2, 3-2 Big Ten) got a combined 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson, who ran through wide-open lanes and cut around missed tackles to snap Iowa's six-game losing streak in the series.

  • Knicks re-sign starting PG Payton, add Noel

    Two days after being among a group of six players released by the New York Knicks, the team agreed to re-sign starting point guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year, $5 million contract for next season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Knicks also agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with center Nerlens Noel, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-3 Payton needed only 48 hours to get his job back.