Michigan State basketball's Julius Marble enters the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State basketball forward/center Julius Marble II has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Free Press confirmed on Tuesday.

The junior is the first player from this year’s team to look to transfer. Freshman guard Max Christie also has submitted his name for the NBA draft.

Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward, averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes a game this season. He shot 59.2% overall and made 76.6% at the free-throw line while committing 1.1 turnovers per game.

Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) dunks against Purdue during the second half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Though he finished with a plus-28 plus-minus rating, Marble struggled at times defensively and rebounding against the taller Big Ten post players while usually manning the center spot. MSU struggled to score on the block, but Marble also was the Spartans’ most reliable option down low with a hook shot and at times showed more range with his jump shot.

Marble, a Dallas native whose father Julius died in July 2020 before his son’s second season at MSU, has two seasons of eligibility left with the COVID waiver.

The Spartans’ low post presence already got thinned with Marcus Bingham Jr. opting to turn pro and not take advantage of his extra season of COVID eligibility. While Marble could withdraw from the portal and return to MSU, but a potential departure would leave MSU with only seldom-used junior Mady Sissoko and incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler as true centers.

However, junior Malik Hall did play some there as an undersized option at times, and coach Tom Izzo recently said in a radio interview with WVFN-AM (730) that Hall could be changing positions this season without specifying whether his 6-8, 225-pound captain would move to center or the wing for his senior season.

Izzo also is waiting to hear if senior forward Joey Hauser will return for the 2022-23 season. Hauser could use the COVID waiver and also has the potential for another season from when he enrolled early at Marquette halfway through the season and took a redshirt while recovering from a high school injury.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Julius Marble enters NCAA transfer portal