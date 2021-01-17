Michigan State basketball's Joshua Langford out with COVID-19

A Michigan State basketball spokesman confirmed starting shooting guard Joshua Langford is the third Spartan player who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The fifth-year senior, who turned 24 Friday, tested positive after practice Wednesday. That caused MSU to cancel its trip and postpone Thursday’s game at No. 8 Iowa and Sunday’s home game against Indiana.

It is unclear yet if the Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) will play their next game, scheduled for Saturday at home against No. 13 Illinois.

Michigan State Spartans guard Joshua Langford (1) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kobe Webster (10) in the second half Jan. 2, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

ON THE WOMEN'S SIDE: MSU vs. Michigan postponed due to Spartans' COVID-19 issues

COVID UPDATE: Michigan State men's and women's basketball have COVID-19 issues

LANGFORD TALKS: MSU must 'stay encouraged' after gut punch loss

MSU has not had a full team practice since Langford’s test, with the team taking off Thursday and Friday while holding small group workouts Saturday, the spokesman said. It is unclear if the Spartans will practice Sunday or hold more group sessions, though coach Tom Izzo told Sirius XM he hopes MSU can resume practice Monday.

The team has not had a positive test since Langford’s per the team spokesman.

Langford was the third player this week to test positive for COVID-19. Freshman Mady Sissoko received his diagnosis Sunday, two days after MSU’s 55-54 home loss to Purdue. Sophomore Steven Izzo tested positive Tuesday, per the team spokesman, followed by Langford on Wednesday afternoon.

Big Ten rules state that players who contract COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days and will not be eligible to return to competition until 17 days after the diagnosis at the earliest barring further complications. That would mean the earliest Sissoko could return is Jan. 28, the day MSU plays at Rutgers; Steven Izzo on Jan. 30 and Langford on Jan. 31, the day the Spartans are at Ohio State.

Langford, MSU’s third-year captain, is averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 39.6% in starting all 11 games he has played in this season. The 6-foot-5 native of Birmingham, Alabama, returned from two foot surgeries that cost him a year and a half and is averaging 24.5 minutes per game, sitting out one contest against Western Michigan as a precaution.

Story continues

Sissoko, a native of Mali, West Africa, has averaged 8.0 minutes in the Spartans’ past four games. The forward has appeared in 10 of 12 games this season, averaging 0.7 points, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 rebounds over 5.6 minutes of play. Steven Izzo, a 5-8 walk-on guard, has played eight total minutes in five games this season.

[ Tom Izzo's COVID-19 bout might make MSU better in long run ]

Tom Izzo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 9 and dealt with a few complications during his recovery but returned in time for the Spartans’ opener Nov. 25 against Eastern Michigan. He said Oct. 14 his team “had a couple of cases” that “set us back a little bit” after strong workouts in July and August, but Izzo did not specify if it was players or coaches or how many within the program dealt with the coronavirus.

In addition to this week's postponements, the Spartans had their Dec. 10 game against Virginia, scheduled as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, nixed due to COVID issues in Virginia's program.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball: Joshua Langford tests positive for COVID-19