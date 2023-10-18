Michigan State basketball's Jaxon Kohler undergoes foot surgery, will miss start of season

Michigan State basketball’s season with high expectations is starting without a key player.

Sophomore Jaxon Kohler underwent surgery left foot surgery and will miss the beginning of the season for the Spartans, who are ranked No. 4 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Kohler had the surgery Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is not a season-ending procedure, and a program spokesman said the big man is expected to return before Christmas.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward from American Fork, Utah, averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over 10.8 minutes while playing all 34 games last season as a freshman. He made 50.5% of his shots but hit only 25.0% on free throws while finishing as a plus-5.

That limits coach Tom Izzo’s options in the low post at the start of the season.

Mady Sissoko returns as the starting center, and fellow senior Malik Hall appears set to reassume the spot vacated with the graduation loss of Joey Hauser. Izzo’s big men are inexperienced beyond that, with 6-11 sophomore Carson Cooper and 6-11 five-star freshman Xavier Booker his biggest bodies and 6-5 four-star freshman Coen Carr another option should MSU opt for a smaller lineup with Hall in the post.

The Spartans open the season with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. next Wednesday against Hillsdale then host Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Breslin Center in a charity exhibition to benefit Maui relief. MSU’s regular-season opener is 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 against James Madison at Breslin.

