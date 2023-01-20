Michigan State basketball's Jaxon Kohler offsets Rutgers inside play in 70-57 win

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo expected a rock fight and got one.

Rutgers pounded the boards all night. But Michigan State basketball’s defense swarmed the Scarlet Knights despite all their second chances, and the Spartans put together an old-school showing in a must-win moment.

With a watershed moment for freshman Jaxon Kohler.

Kohler helped MSU overcome early post problems by getting career highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the Spartans’ tougher-than-it-looked 70-57 victory Thursday night at Breslin Center.

MSU held Rutgers to 2-for-17 3-point shooting while the Spartans took advantage of making 12 of 22 from deep. A.J. Hoggard (16 points), Joey Hauser (13 points), Tyson Walker (12 points) and Jaden Akins (11 points) each had three 3-pointers.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler scores against Rutgers forward Dean Reiber during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Breslin Center.

It will be another quick turnaround for MSU (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten), which travels to Indiana for a noon tipoff Sunday on CBS.

Kohler went 6-for-9 from the floor and helped the Spartans overcome Rutgers’ 34-20 scoring advantage in the paint. The Scarlet Knights also had a 42-34 rebounding advantage, including an 18-6 edge on the offensive glass that led to a 15-4 margin in second-chance points.

Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Paul Mulcahy scored 12 and Caleb McConnell had 11 for Rutgers (13-6, 5-3), which had won seven of its last eight and entered Thursday in second place in the league behind No. 3 Purdue. Leading scorer Cam Spencer went 3 for 14 and scored eight points, missing seven straight 3-pointers before hitting one late. The Scarlet Knights made just 34.4% of their shots.

Sluggish to sizzling

Like they did in Monday’s 64-63 loss to Purdue, which built a 24-11 lead early, the Spartans got off to another abysmal start.

They did so this time by getting hammered inside and on the boards by the Scarlet Knights, who got a pair of Omoruyi dunks to start the game and hit 6 of 12 shots to build a 14-5 lead in the first 6:03. Rutgers had an 8-3 edge on the glass early, capped by a three-point play by Mawot Mag at the first media timeout.

Right after that, Walker hit a 3-pointer right after that to spark a 12-2 run that was capped by another triple from Hoggard, with a pair of Jaxon Kohler nifty post moves for layups sandwiched between. It was that outside shooting that set the tone for how MSU got back into the game and overcame the advantage the Scarlet Knights built in the paint.

Walker scored six straight points on a conventional three-point play and his second 3-pointer before drawing his second foul and sitting the final 5:46.

Hoggard turned it over to Caleb McConnell, who took it in transition for a layup that put Rutgers back up by a point. But Hoggard answered with a strong closing stretch before the half, hitting a deep 3-pointer before the shot clock expired with 3:58. Hauser drained another triple, then Hoggard set up Akins for another from behind the arc as MSU took a 36-30 lead into halftime.

The Spartans gave up nine second-chance points as the Scarlet Knights had a 10-4 advantage on the offensive glass and a 21-16 rebounding margin at the break. Rutgers also had an 18-12 scoring edge in the post.

But MSU countered by making 7 of 13 3-pointers and limiting the Scarlet Knights to just 1-for-10 from behind the line. The Spartans hit 7 of 10 shots over the final 7 minutes while shutting down Rutgers to 3-for-15 in the last 8-plus minutes.

Inside game

MSU’s rebounding woes remained after halftime, as the Scarlet Knights grabbed four offensive boards on their first possession of the second half that ended in an Omoruyi rebound and putback dunk.

Kohler again replaced Sissoko, and he quickly got a defensive board and then finished inside off a layup at the other end. And Izzo went with Kohler and Carson Cooper along with point guard Tre Holloman during one stretch, getting solid defense and rebounding during that stretch from his freshmen big men.

Rutgers cut it to a two-point lead on two free throws from Omoruyi on Hauser’s third foul, but Akins grabbed an offensive board at the other end then kicked it out to Holloman, whose off-balance dart hit Sissoko for a layup.

After Walker had a 3-pointer waved off by a Rutgers foul call before the shot that initially had Breslin bouncing, Akins got a steal off Mulcahy and took it the length of the court for a two-handed dunk that again sent the crowd into hysterics and prompted a Scarlet Knights timeout.

MSU’s defense got two stops and a Kohler baseline jumper and Hoggard’s third 3-pointer to build its lead back to 50-41 with 11:06 remaining. The Spartans continued to smother Rutgers’ shooters, as Spencer missed three 3-point tries as the Scarlet Knights were 0-for-6 from deep after halftime until Spencer hit one with 10.8 seconds left and the outcome decided.

