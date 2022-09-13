Michigan State basketball's Jaden Akins to miss four weeks after foot surgery

Michigan State basketball’s Jaden Akins will miss four weeks recovering from surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot.

According to a school release, the sophomore guard underwent the procedure Saturday, and it was performed by Dr. Robert B. Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) defends against Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) during second half action of the Big Ten tournament Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The athletic 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard from Farmington averaged 3.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals 14.8 minutes a game last season and appears ticketed for a bigger role with the departure of former classmate and shooting guard Max Christie to the NBA. Akins shot 39.4% overall and 38% on 3-pointers, and he finished as a plus-20 thanks to quick feet and hands on defense.

