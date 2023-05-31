Michigan State basketball's Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard returning, pull out of NBA draft

Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard are staying at Michigan State basketball.

The two guards are withdrawing from the NBA draft process to remain Spartans for the 2023-24 season, a program spokesman confirmed Wednesday morning. It became official a little more than 12 hours before the NCAA deadline for players to retain eligibility and return to their colleges. Both announced their intentions to go through the predraft process in April.

And the return of Hoggard for his senior season and Akins for his junior year should make Tom Izzo’s team one of the favorites for the Big Ten and national championships this winter.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard, left, celebrates with Jaden Akins in the second half of the 68-50 win over Brown on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Breslin Center.

Hoggard started 33 of 34 games this winter, posting career highs with 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 30.6 minutes while dishing out 5.9 assists to 2.6 turnovers. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, shot 41.7% overall, 32.9% from 3-point range and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

Akins averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes a game after having surgery on his left foot before the season. He also missed four games in late November and early December with the after-effects of the stress reaction. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard made 42.0% overall and 42.2% of his 3-pointers for the season, and over his last seven games averaged 13.4 points while hitting 50% from deep.

Point guard Tyson Walker announced in April that he will return for a fifth season of eligibility, giving MSU its entire starting backcourt back with Hoggard and Akins’ decisions. The Spartans’ backcourt also returns sophomore guard Tre Holloman while welcoming incoming freshmen Jeremy Fears.

