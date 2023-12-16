Michigan State basketball's hunt for a marguee win gets a rough matchup in No. 6 Baylor

EAST LANSING — It’s another marquee game for Michigan State basketball, and Tom Izzo wants nothing more than “to win one of these.”

As he said about facing then-No. 9 Duke — a loss.

As he said about facing then-No. 3 Arizona — a loss.

For the third time this season, on Saturday against No. 6 Baylor, Izzo and the Spartans have a chance for a signature win — at a moment when any victory would be healing, let alone a nationally televised top-10 matchup in an NBA arena in Detroit.

“I feel like we need a big win,” freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. said after practice Thursday afternoon. “Obviously, they're top-six in the country, so this win would be big for us at the time. But we really just need to get going, get rolling.”

The Spartans (4-5) dropped their opening two Big Ten games — against Wisconsin at home and at Nebraska on Sunday — and have lost three of their past four. MSU will try and course-correct against a deep and balanced unbeaten Bears squad when they tip off at 2 p.m. (Fox).

It will be the Spartans’ sixth game at Little Caesars Arena since it opened in 2017. They are 4-1, with a 2018 NCAA tournament second-round loss to Syracuse the only blemish. Three of MSU's wins there came against Oakland, with the most recent a 90-78 win on Dec. 21, 2021.

“I love getting the chance to play against a team in Detroit,” Izzo said Thursday. “I think Little Caesars is great for us, great for our fans. And it's gonna be I think a great scene.”

Izzo’s mantra of playing anyone at any place at any time hasn't always paid off the past few years. The Spartans are 0-2 against top-10 opponents this season, and just 3-8 against top-10 teams the past three seasons, including a 75-58 loss to then-No. 6 Baylor in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. MSU also lost to the Bears in the 2016 event, the only other time the two programs have met.

With six players averaging double-digits, including 29.1 points from guards Ja’Kobe Walter and RayJ Dennis (formerly of Toledo) combined, Baylor is second in the country in 3-point percentage (43.2%), seventh in shooting (52%) and fourth in scoring (91.1 points). However, the Bears are 254th out of 362 Division I teams in strength of schedule according to kenpom.com, while the Spartans — despite taking their lumps — rank 43rd.

“Talented physically,” Izzo said. “They're a very talented team, among the top 10 teams in the country in shooting and scoring. ... They've played a different schedule than us. A lot different. But still you got to make shots.”

MSU’s biggest issues are some of Baylor’s strongest areas. After opening the season 2-for-31 from 3-point range in their first two games, including a season-opening loss at home to now-No. 20 James Madison, the Spartans are shooting 29.5% beyond the arc, good for 302nd nationally. Their 68.2% free-throw percentage ranks 257th. MSU also is giving up 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, an area where the Bears are among the nation's best at 13.8 a contest.

“Those first couple of games, that distorted everything,” Izzo said of the Spartans’ 3-point shooting. “We said some of that would come back, we have shot better from the 3. But we gotta quit worrying about that and get back to who we are and what our staples are, and what our identity has been — what most good teams' identities have been over years. And that's to defend and rebound, and for us, to run. …

“They're a very good offensive rebounding team. And I think a team that would be a big-time win if find a way to get a win.”

As Baylor continues to climb in the polls, MSU has dropped out after starting the preseason in the top five. The Spartans are under .500 after nine games for just the third time in Izzo’s 29-year tenure; The first was his debut season in 1995-96 and the second was 21 years ago, in 2002-03 after three straight Final Fours and a national title.

“We're super happy to be on the team everybody, there's no bad blood between anybody. But we're not playing that way. And we have to play that way more,” senior forward Malik Hall said Sunday. “I think everybody has to really buy into like, we need everyone to do everything that they can to win games, because nobody's giving us games. That's just not how it's gonna go.”

Izzo also harped on his team’s downturn in defense the past few weeks. Through its first five games, MSU was stifling opponents, holding them to 39.6% shooting, 28.1% from 3-point range and just 61.4 points. Over the past four, MSU foes are making 54.8% overall, 34.4% on 3s and averaging 69 points.

“We have the players, we have the pieces,” Fears said. “We just got to be us — play defense, run, make some shots overall. And just play good basketball.”

