Michigan State basketball's Foster Loyer enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State basketball lost yet another player to the transfer portal on Monday.

The Free Pres confirmed that junior guard Foster Loyer has entered the portal late Monday night. The 6-foot point guard from Clarkston averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 29% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line in 19 games, including seven starts.

Loyer represented the team's best overall point guard in terms of leading the team and providing some continuity on the floor, but struggled at times to create his own shot and defend his position.

Still, Loyer displayed leadership skills, even after a shoulder injury required surgery and ended his junior season.

The 2018 Michigan Mr. Basketball never quite lived up to the lofty on-court expectations, but was voted a team captain before this past season and was the starting point guard to open the campaign.

Loyer is now the fourth Spartan to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining fellow Clarkston classmate Thomas Kithier (headed to Valparaiso), fellow junior guard Jack Hoiberg (Texas-Arlington) and sophomore guard Rocket Watts. Junior forward Aaron Henry has already declared for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent.

Senior Joshua Langford announced Monday he would be retiring, though even if he did return, he would not have counted against MSU's 13 scholarships.

MSU now has two open scholarships with point guard Tyson Walker transferring from Northeastern. The Spartans also have a three-guard freshman class coming in: 2021 Michigan Mr. Basketball Pierre Brooks II, five-star shooting guard Max Christie and four-star point guard Jaden Akins.

There is also the possibility that MSU commit Emoni Bates, considered the best high school junior basketball player in the country, reclassifies and joins the MSU class of 2021.

