Michigan State basketball's fastbreak frenzy torches Penn State, 80-64

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo and his players can go into finals week having passed their final early-season Big Ten test with flying colors.

No. 20 Michigan State basketball put together a 28-9 run over a 10-minute stretch between the late first half and early second to pull away from Penn State, 80-64, on Saturday afternoon at Breslin Center.

All 10 Spartans who played early minutes scored, led by Marcus Bingham Jr.’s 12 points and career-high 13 rebounds in 22 minutes. Fellow senior Gabe Brown scored 15 points, and Tyson Walker added 10 points and nine assists as MSU shot 52.5% from the field and used a 31-1 blitz on the break to dominate the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends against Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) during first half action Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Breslin Center.

MSU (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) is off until Dec. 21, when they travel to Detroit to play Oakland at Little Caesars Arena. Tipoff there is 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.

Seth Lundy had 18 points with seven rebounds to lead PSU (5-5, 0-2). Jalen Pickett had 16 and Sam Sessoms added 12. The Nittany Lions opened the game 0-for-10 from 3-point range and finished 5-for-20 from deep.

The Spartans scored 14 of their 20 fast-break points before halftime in the final 10 minutes. Walker got a steal and a layup, then sparked a 19-6 closing run over the final 7:35 with a driving layup in transition after PSU tied it on John Harrar’s layup.

Then Breslin went berserk as A.J. Hoggard knifed into traffic and scored a tough bucket, then followed it with a block on defense and another transition bucket. Jaden Akins’ steal and dunk put MSU ahead by eight.

The Spartans scored the final seven of the half, including a 3-pointer by Hall and a three-point play by Bingham, to go into the break ahead 42-29.

While the Nittany Lions made 43.3% from the field, they were 0-for-7 from 3-point range. The Spartans shot 53.1% and made four 3s and didn't give up a point in transition. They also outscored PSU in the paint, 24-16, and grabbed a 20-13 edge on the boards.

Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) scores against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) during first half action Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Breslin Center.

Bingham had seven points and seven rebounds, Walker six points and five assists and Brown a team-leading eight points at halftime.

Izzo has talked about winning the early part of the second half, and MSU came out after the break and put together a 9-3 run. Christie’s 3-pointer capped the burst and put the Spartans up by 19.

Penn State cut it back to 12 as their 3-pointers started falling, but Walker bookended another 9-0 run with layups to put the game away.

Harrar, whom Izzo pursued as a graduate transfer in the offseason, finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's fastbreak frenzy torches Penn State, 80-64