Michigan State basketball's epic loss has Tom Izzo fuming: 'There's gonna be some changes'

EAST LANSING — All of the talk of big dreams and national championships should be tabled for a bit. Maybe longer.

One game into the season, Tom Izzo knows his Michigan State basketball team needs plenty of work, better leadership and a lot more fire from the start. James Madison came to Breslin Center not as a first-game patsy but as a potential NCAA tournament team looking to make a name for itself on the national landscape.

No one expected a historic loss, though. Nor, particularly, who let Izzo down most — his veterans — or how it happened.

The Dukes “played harder than us, they played stronger than us, they made some big plays,” Izzo said Monday night.

That all led to the Sun Belt Conference squad pulling off a seismic upset on the opening night of college basketball, stunning No. 4 MSU, 79-76, in overtime.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker reacts as James Madison takes the lead during overtime on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

THE FIRST STEP? Best- and worst-case scenarios: Final Four, or one-and-done?

“Guys were hurt, guys we're disappointed,” Izzo said of his postgame locker room. “Guys were probably — I guess — embarrassed because of the way they played. And that takes nothing away from James Madison, they played awfully well. …

“When you've had a solid program, there should be no wake-up call. I take responsibility for that. There's no reason for a wake-up call. There's gonna be some changes, but there's no reason for a wake-up call.”

With the Spartans trailing by two, Tyson Walker made one of two free throws with 38 seconds left in OT. On the Dukes’ ensuing possession, the ball found its way to Raekwon Horton, who coolly drained a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds remaining.

Walker had one more chance after T.J. Bickerstaff split his own pair of free throws, but the senior guard lost the ball just past midcourt and never even got a shot off as time expired on Izzo’s first home-opening loss in 29 seasons.

“It's something that I personally will cherish later on.” James Madison coach Mark Byington said. “The guys, it was an ecstatic locker room. It's because of the respect we have for Michigan State and their history and their players.”

It also was MSU's first-ever season-opening loss at Breslin, which opened in 1989, and the program’s first home-opening defeat since the second game for Izzo’s mentor, Jud Heathcote, in his second game as MSU head coach on Nov. 29, 1976 — a 74-73 loss to Central Michigan at Jenison Fieldhouse.

The Spartans host Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. Thursday (Big Ten Network), but this was a gut punch out of the chute for Izzo’s team, projected by many (if not most) to contend for his ninth Final Four and potentially his second national title.

“What I think was missing was just the spark,” senior forward Malik Hall said. “We were missing out on a bunch of different things. … Obviously, we didn't knock down shots. Our defense wasn't great. We were letting them get offensive rebounds. Pretty much everything.

“We just weren't all the way there.”

The Spartans looked sluggish and sloppy almost all night, missing shots and free throws while allowing James Madison to beat them on the boards, 51-48. They never found a rhythm on offense, going a dismal 1-for-20 from 3-point range. MSU also made just 23 of 37 free throws and shot 36.1% overall from the field.

“Shooting 1-for-20 from the 3s is absurd. … I don't think that’ll ever happen again, to be honest,” said senior guard A.J. Hoggard, who had nine points and four rebounds but just three assists. “I don't know what it was tonight. But when that's not happening, when the shots are not falling, we have to find other ways of winning. And I think we didn't do a good job of that.”

Izzo reserved his strong criticism two seniors — Hoggard and Hall — and junior Jaden Akins. That trio combined to go 6-for-33 from the floor and miss 12 3s. The Hall of Fame coach put it bluntly: “I don't have very good leadership right now.”

“I don't need guys taking shots that are not shooters. I don't need guys dribbling when they're not ball-handlers. And we gotta pay attention more to what we're saying a huddle — if we're going to switch (on defense), we gotta switch. I mean, I say all that and if we make a quarter of the free throws we missed, we win the game by six or eight (points). …

“I don't have a good answer why three juniors and seniors played like they played. But I also don't care, because I'll play some freshmen then. Let the controversy begin.”

And although Walker’s 35 points were his new MSU high (and one off the career-best 36 he had while playing for Northeastern), Izzo felt he did not play well otherwise. The fifth-year senior went 12-for-26 from the field and missed all five 3-point attempts, though he had six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Walker also went just 11-for-17 at the free throw line, missing three front ends.

“He just kept us in there,” Izzo said, “but it wasn't the same Tyson Walker, either.”

Said Walker: “I didn't do enough. I missed too many free throws, took too many bad shots and didn't get key rebounds or stops.”

James Madison's Raekwon Horton, left, celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Michigan State during overtime on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

MSU went 21-13 last season, advancing to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. The Spartans' No. 4 ranking in both polls is their highest to start a campaign since entering as the 2019-20 preseason No. 1.

James Madison, in its first season in the Sun Belt, went 22-11 last season under Byington, who is in his fourth season. Izzo’s nephew, Matt Bucklin, is an assistant. The Dukes are the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt title.

They showed why immediately, with a hard-nosed, physical style that Izzo typically demands from his program.

The Spartans trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half and by four at the break before rallying back. They got their first lead on Akins’ layup 4:45 into the second period but never led by more than six in regulation (when freshman Coen Carr's layup put them ahead, 54-48, with 8:35 to play).

“The first five has gotta be better,” Walker said. “Can't let the bench come in and give us a spark, we gotta do it from the beginning.”

Walker played through a twisted right ankle and an aching left leg but turned it up in the second half with 17 second-half points — 10 of those in the final 5:17 of regulation to help the Spartans build a 68-64 lead with 1:29 remaining, capped by his steal and driving layup.

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against James Madison during the second half on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

However, the Dukes forced overtime after Hoggard fouled Noah Freidel on a 3-point attempt, with the JMU guard hitting two of three at the line. Hoggard then missed a 3-pointer off a drive and kick from Walker with 40 seconds to play. T.J. Bickerstaff’s elbow jumper after that tied the game at 68-all.

Izzo called timeout with 14.5 seconds left, but Walker lost control of the ball briefly and missed a shot in the paint as time expired to send the game to overtime.

“There's no excuses,” Hoggard said. “The veterans gotta be better.”

Carr had 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting with six rebounds. Akins had a career-high 11 rebounds, but he was just 2-for-10 for four points. Hoggard made just two of 11 shots for nine points, and Hall was 2-for-12 for four points with six rebounds.

“They came out really aggressive,” Hoggard said. “I think we kind of were going through the motions a little bit, and then we kind of figured it out. Playing from behind is not good.”

Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 24 points and Bickerstaff had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Dukes.

