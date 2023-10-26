Michigan State basketball's depth gets workout in 85-43 exhibition blowout of Hillsdale

EAST LANSING — The expectations are lofty, as they usually are for Tom Izzo.

He got a first glimpse in a game situation of just how the pieces might fit together for Michigan State basketball this winter.

The fourth-ranked Spartans put together a superior performance, as expected, in their exhibition opener Wednesday, rolling over Division II Hillsdale from the outset and flexing their depth in an 85-43 victory at Breslin Center.

Six players finished with nine or more points. Tyson Walker and Carson Cooper each finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Akins and Coen Carr each scored 10. A.J. Hoggard and Jeremy Fears Jr. combined for 16 of MSU's 27 assists on 33 made baskets.

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks during a scrimmage Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

MAGIC WORDS: Magic Johnson bemoans status of Michigan State after weekend: 'We have to be better'

Walt Mattingly's nine points led the Division II Chargers, who shot just 25% for the game and went just 4-for-24 from 3-point range..

Things get a lot more real Sunday, even though it technically will be the Spartans’ final exhibition game. They host No. 10 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. (BTN) in a charity event to benefit relief efforts in Maui, with the regular-season opener set for Nov. 6 against James Madison.

Deep group

It was clear early that Izzo has one of his deepest groups, as evidenced by a complete line change less than four minutes into Wednesday’s game.

The starting group of Hoggard, Walker, Akins, Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko came out strong and showed their cohesiveness as holdover starters throughout the game.

They opened a 12-3 lead on 3-pointers from Walker and Akins and a Hall leaner plus some staunch defense that held the Chargers to a 1-for-5 start. But perhaps the most interesting development came with Izzo deploying a full-court press immediately after Walker’s free throws opened the scoring. The Spartans have enough backcourt depth to be disruptive baseline-to-baseline, should Izzo flash it at critical moments.

MSU’s second unit included the collegiate debuts of Fears at point guard, Carr on the wing and Xavier Booker at power forward. They were matched with sophomores Tre Holloman at off-guard and Carson Cooper at center. That drew a big ovation from the 10,000-or-so fans in the stands.

They got louder quickly, with Booker stepping out and flashing his range with a quick 3-pointer after checking in, followed by another deep swish from Holloman that forced Hillsdale to call timeout. Cooper’s putback after that extended the lead to 20-3. That group played a six-minute stretch, with freshman Gehrig Normand subbing in for Booker, then Booker replacing Carr.

Izzo mixed and matched those units the rest of the half, as MSU led 47-20 at intermission. Cooper had nine points and five rebounds, Walker and Holloman each scored seven points at the break, and Fears had six assists in his 9:27 of court time.

Out of halftime, Izzo took more of a traditional approach to his rotation. He subbed Booker and Cooper together with his starting backcourt to gauge how they mesh in a competitive situation, calling two early timeouts to emphatically deliver messages for what he needed from that group.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker dunks during the Michigan State Madness event on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Freshmen musings

MSU extended the lead to 60-23 on Booker’s second 3-pointer, a sign the newcomer will get a green light outside this season when the games count.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound five-star recruit also showed his wingspan could be a problem for opposing offenses as he blocked three shots. He finished with six points and three rebounds.

Carr’s first bucket, contrary to most expectations, was a nice spinning, driving layup from the corner with a soft-touch finish that showed he’s more than just a dunker. Immediately after, the 6-5, 220-pound four-star freshman delivered a steal and — delivering what everyone wanted — a breakaway, tomahawk dunk that got the crowd roaring.

Carr also ran the break after a big-time Sissoko block deep into the second half, taking a bounce pass from Walker and finishing acrobatically through a foul. The human pogo stick added a few more crowd-pleasing dunks — and a miss or two — to live up to his hype.

Fears looked winded by the end of his first stint, but he had four assists and showed the ability to create for his teammates and defend at a high level while also playing under control. He had an opportunity to throw a backdoor lob to Booker on one possession, but it would have been contested. Fears had just two points but dished out eight assists.

Forgotten men

The stars of the opening half, though, might have been the sophomores.

Cooper in particular feasted on the smaller Chargers, but he did so with quickness leaping off the floor and fleet-footed spin moves in the paint. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big threw down a lob from Holloman and spun baseline for another two-handed jam in the first half. After halftime, Cooper’s deft footwork in the post and soft touch around the rim got him back-to-back buckets as MSU built its lead toward 40 points. He also used his height and wingspan to control the boards against Hillsdale.

Holloman, meantime, showed a confidence on offense carried over from the summer to go with continued strong defense. The 6-2, 180-pound combo guard had nine points and four assists.

Hall, coming off offseason foot surgery, looked healthy and quicker laterally than he did during an injury-filled 2022-23 season. The fifth-year senior finished with four points and four rebounds.

Akins’ rebounding at times took center stage, with the junior attacking the glass throughout the game like the young Charlie Bell that Izzo has likened him to. Akins finished with six boards and made two of three attempts from 3-point range.

Sissoko looked steady, adding nine points by hitting both of his shots and making all five of his free throws. He grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot.

Hoggard had just three points but also had eight assists and four rebounds.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball flattens Hillsdale, 85-43, in exhibition