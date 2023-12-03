Michigan State basketball's December, once full of cupcakes, now crucial in Big Ten race

EAST LANSING — Every year, like clockwork, Tom Izzo sets up a gauntlet November schedule he later laments.

And almost every year, like clockwork, Michigan State basketball carries its Thanksgiving feat into December. Largely because the quality of opponents from the opening month typically tends to go from bluebloods to low- and mid-major programs.

That is, until the Big Ten moved up the start of conference play during the 2017-18 season. Now, what once was a chance to spend the early part of December easing up and focusing on finals has the Spartans and others ratcheting up their intensity on the court.

“It definitely ramps up,” senior guard Tyson Walker said after practice Friday. “Big Ten play, it's way different than everything else. The reffing style is different, the physicality is different. And possessions matter, as we already learned that. But they really do matter, because these games matter even more for what we're trying to do.”

Big Ten action starts Tuesday for No. 25 MSU (4-3) when it hosts Wisconsin (6-2). Tipoff at Breslin Center is 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on Peacock with no television broadcast.

The Badgers are coming off a 75-64 victory over No. 3 Marquette on Saturday and have won five straight and have a 10-point loss to No. 11 Tennessee on its first-month resume.

“Being a veteran now, it's kind of a reset going into Big Ten play,” senior point guard A.J. Hoggard said. “It's just helping the young guys understand the dogfight it's gonna be every night from top to bottom, whether it's the 14th team or if it's the No. 1 team in the Big Ten.”

MSU beat Georgia Southern on Tuesday at home and has had the week off to get those younger players prepared for the difference between nonconference competition and Big Ten play.

“I think it gives us a little break from playing other people and constantly worrying about not only other people's stuff, but it just gives us a chance to focus more on ourselves…,” senior Malik Hall said. “When you have practices, you make sure that you're more focused in on every single rep. Know what you're doing when you're going in next, the little things like that. I think those are the best ways that we can make sure that they're ready for what's to come.”

As much credit as Izzo gets for strong performances in the last few months of the college basketball calendar, the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach has been just as good in the final month of the calendar year.

Izzo is 158-38 overall in December over his first 28 seasons, an 80.6% winning percentage in the month. Twelve of those losses came early in his career, before his first of eight Final Four appearances, as he was building the program. He’s gone unbeaten eight times in the final month of the year.

Against conference competition in December during his career, Izzo is 17-7 all-time. Most of those before 2017 were outlier games late in the month. Since the Big Ten moved up the start of league play to early December in the 2017-18, the Spartans are 9-4 in early December, though three of those (against Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota) came during the condensed pandemic season in 2020-21. MSU lost last year’s Big Ten opener at home to Northwestern — and the Wildcats opened this year’s conference season with a bang by upsetting No. 1-ranked Purdue on Friday night in overtime.

With UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington prepared to join the conference in the fall, those December offerings could expand as part of a 22-game schedule the conference is exploring. But the two-game taste for this year’s 20-game league slate gives the Spartans an opportunity to face Wisconsin at home and travel to Nebraska next Sunday.

“In the Big Ten, we play some teams that are really physical. We know every night is gonna be physical,” Hoggard said. “The scouting is unbelievable across the whole league. We've been playing against the same coaches for a long time. A lot of teams are the same, so they know us and we know them. You kind of gotta find out ways to will wins.”

After the Big Ten sampler is out of the way, MSU will play No. 9 Baylor on Dec. 16 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. That game on Saturday was moved to a 2 p.m. tipoff to avoid a conflict with the Lions-Broncos game at Ford Field later that night.

The Spartans also host Oakland, Stony Brook and Indiana State before resuming conference action at home Jan. 4 against Penn State. Those final non-league games are just as important for maturation as the Big Ten games are toward chasing a championship.

“I think we're definitely still getting better,” Walker said.

Next up: Badgers

Matchup: No. 25 Michigan State (4-3) vs. Wisconsin (5-2).

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Peacock (streaming only), WJR-AM (760).

