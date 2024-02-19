Michigan State basketball's Davis Smith delivers career moment in win at Michigan

Tom Izzo glanced down his bench during a tense moment Saturday night and summoned a veteran Michigan State basketball guard.

Not Jaden Akins, he stared beyond him. Not A.J. Hoggard, looked past him, too. There was zero chance Izzo would reinsert either of his starters with two fouls apiece and only 1:17 to play before halftime against rival Michigan.

Instead, he sought one of the Spartans farthest away from where Izzo patrols near midcourt. Much closer to the Crisler Center baseline. Where the walk-ons sit.

Davis Smith.

Still wearing his pregame warmup shirt, the son of MSU legend Steve Smith trotted down the sideline. Davis Smith parked himself next to his father’s former backcourt mate, Mark Montgomery, and fellow assistant coach Doug Wojcik. And waited.

Seconds later, U-M’s Jaelin Llewellyn caught a pass in front of them, elevated over Carson Cooper, and drained a 3-pointer to put the Wolverines ahead by two points. Quickly, Izzo called timeout to reassess the situation with 38.7 seconds remaining before the break.

Davis Smith (14) and A.J. Hoggard (11) of the Michigan State Spartans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Breslin Center on Feb. 10, 2024, in East Lansing.

“He was just telling me to be ready,” Smith said.

MSU had the ball, and Izzo opted to keep Tre Holloman, despite also having two fouls, in the game. Smith remained next to the coaches.

With 24.6 ticks to go, Holloman dribble into the lane and got fouled. As the sophomore prepared to shoot his free throws, Izzo again turned to Smith.

“And then,” Smith said, “he called my name.”

Freeze it there. Because Smith’s backstory — crafting his own legacy from the massive shadow of his All-American father’s retired jersey that hangs in the rafters at Breslin Center — is every bit as important as what happened next.

Bleeding green

Davis Smith became part of Izzo’s program in 2020 as a walk-on from Atlanta, where Steve starred for five of his 14 years in the NBA after a college career that landed him in the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame. The younger Smith, a 6-foot, 160-pound point guard, may not have inherited his 6-8 father’s size, but he carries many of the same leadership traits.

Izzo, who was Steve Smith’s chief recruiter to MSU when he prepped at Detroit Pershing, convinced Davis to follow his father’s footsteps, rather than entertain smaller colleges in Georgia that were interested. He became part of the same freshman class with A.J. Hoggard and Mady Sissoko. In each of the past two seasons, Davis received one of the Spartans’ 13 scholarship spots that was going unused.

Michigan State Spartans guard Davis Smith warms up during practice to start Tuesday, Oct. 3 2023.

Davis grew up going to Spartan basketball and football games with his family. The Clara Bell Smith Student Athlete Academic Center is named after his grandmother; his father was one of the first former MSU athletes to give a sizeable donation — $2.5 million in 1997 — toward facilities upgrades. Davis followed that charitable path by creating a Back to School Supply Drive he holds every fall to support children in the Lansing area.

“I’ve bled green since I was born,” he told the school’s TV program, "Spartans: All-Access," earlier this year.

And Davis, who briefly entering the portal in April 2022 before withdrawing his name, behind the scenes over the past two seasons has made a major impact on his teammates and coaches.

“Davis means a lot to us. He brings something to us every day,” Hoggard said Saturday. “He helps us prepare for games at an elite level. I wish you guys sometimes could see the things that he does on a daily basis for us and how he helps us prepare every day.”

Former Michigan State great and NBA player Steve Smith arrives to the game before the Spartans take on Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Leading the way

After scoring his first career points last season against Brown, Smith played in nine games this season entering Saturday. Over his first 26 minutes, he had eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Five of his points, including a 3-pointer, came in a blowout of Georgia Southern on Nov. 28.

But his contributions have been far-reaching beyond a stat line. And well-noticed all winter.

In December, Izzo credited the job Smith did on the Spartans' scout team during practice as he mimicked Butler's DJ Davis. MSU beat the Bulldogs and held their guard to 1-for-8 shooting and just six points, eight points below what Davis currently averages for Butler.

“You know how hard it is to be a walk-on and stay three and four years, and you never get any credit for anything?” said Izzo, who began his playing career at Northern Michigan as a walk-on. “Davis Smith might’ve helped us win this game more than anybody.”

Toward the end of MSU's home game Jan. 18 against Minnesota, with the Spartans struggling to finish off the Gophers, Walker glanced over at the sideline at Smith. “Davis gave me the look that I wasn't playing hard enough,” Walker later recalled, after he scored 12 points in the final 3:46 to pull MSU to a 76-66 victory.

Then 12 days later, in the first game against U-M, the Spartans trailed, 35-33, at halftime. It was Smith, his teammates said, who delivered a fire-and-brimstone message in the locker room that stoked them into a frenzy to demolish the Wolverines in the second half of an 81-62 win.

“I think I was a little scared at halftime,” Hoggard said Jan. 30. “I'd never seen Davis like that.”

Fifth-year senior Malik Hall after that game said: “He spoke with passion and energy. It's something that Davis does a lot of. He just came in and he said, ‘You gotta be better. It's a rivalry game. It's an important game — (Izzo’s) birthday, 700 wins for coach, A.J. has a chance to hit 1,000 points. There's a lot of things that can happen today.’ You could just feel the energy and the passion of him saying, 'We have to be better. We have to defend better, we have to rebound better, we have to be more aggressive, we had to be more physical.'

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, celebrates his 3-pointer against Indiana with Davis Smith during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“He hit the nail on the head when he came in and said that.”

Those words and that message against Michigan foreshadowed Smith's shot to shine Saturday.

One shining moment

Smith walked to the scorer’s table as Holloman made both free throws to tie the Wolverines, 35-35. Smith replaced him on defense, and the Wolverines played for one final shot.

Michigan’s Dug McDaniel dribbled up the court. Smith matched up with Nimari Burnett in the right corner, keeping one eye on the ball out front. With seconds evaporating, McDaniel moved to his right and ran into Walker and Hall. He tried to lob a pass to Will Tschetter, but MSU freshman Coen Carr stole with 4 seconds and counting.

Walker broke toward the other basket, and Carr tried to connect with him. McDaniel leaped and tipped it back toward the MSU bench. The ball ricocheted into Smith's hands, snagging it in full stride like a wide receiver on the move, and McDaniel tried to swipe at it from behind as Smith started to put it on the floor.

Whistle blown. Ball rolls out of bounds. Horn sounds.

A review ensued. The clock reset to 0.4 seconds. Smith would get two free throws.

He accepted the ball from the ref, took a deep breath and shrugged his shoulders, then dribbled twice.

First one, swish. Second one, gently off the back-iron and through the net.

“The Michigan game for me, it's just been something I've dreamed of since I was a kid,” Smith said. “Just being able to have an impact, to come in there and do what I can, I've always been confident myself, my teammates are confident in me. So they kind of knew I'd knock it down. And they were just happy to see me do it.”

McDaniels’ full-court desperation heave sailed over the other basket. MSU went into halftime leading by two, but not before Smith’s teammates darted onto the court to quickly congratulate him.

Michigan State's Davis Smith shoots a free throw against Alcorn State on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in East Lansing.

“I think I think if you watch basketball and you know basketball and you tend to pay attention a lot, having a lead going into halftime is a very big deal, whether it be two points or whether it be 10 points,” Hall said. “So him being able to come in and knock those down, it's big for our team. But not only big for our team, it's big for him. I mean, that's a big moment.

“He's also a senior that's not talked about. So for him to be able to come in and hit those two free throws, it's a big deal.”

Conquering hero

After they ran through the tunnel back to the locker room, Smith said some of the Spartans gave him a boisterous yet tempered halftime hurrah, understanding 20 minutes remained. He returned to his previous seat on the sideline, black warmup shirt back on, for the second half.

MSU would go on to a 73-63 win, the first for any of the current Spartans at Crisler Center. A 10-0 run in the last 6-plus minutes and holding U-M scoreless for the final 7-plus ensured that.

“This is like the biggest thing to me,” Smith said. “Michigan and Michigan State has always been the top of my list for everything. So just being able to sweep them, finally winning in Crisler because we had not won here since I've been in school, that just was the greatest feeling in the world.”

Yet Smith’s moment and the momentum it generated would not be lost in the celebration. He again got mobbed by his teammates when they triumphantly returned to their locker room.

“Those guys jumped all over Davis Smith, and it was one of those scenes that keeps you coaching,” Izzo said proudly. “There is some good still left in the world. They were so happy.”

For Hoggard, seeing his close friend and classmate get his spotlight senior “was an emotional moment.”

“Him being brought up in this rivalry and getting an opportunity like that, when everybody was in foul trouble — to come in and get fouled and knock them both down and not blink about it, it was definitely big,” he said of Smith. “And it was just a fun moment just to see somebody who's been about this rivalry since they were born thrive in that moment, when they were thrown into the fire, and the way he responded.”

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and guard Davis Smith (14) high-five fans after 74-51 win over Southern Indiana at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Those 24.6 seconds and two shots meant everything to Smith.

“Number one, for sure. Anything Michigan-related for me is number one,” Davis said of how he ranks Saturday. “So being able to do this in this game was the greatest, for sure.”

And to his dad, those free throws might have meant even more than his NBA championship and all his own accolades. Especially considering the one Steve missed in 1990 against Georgia Tech that still haunts him.

They led to a win over Michigan, after all.

“He's losing it,” Davis said about his dad before he and his teammates boarded the bus, finally leaving Ann Arbor with a win. “I gave him a call. He was just smiling ear to ear. … He was just glad that I can make my free throws. He said it was something he couldn't do, so he was giving me a little joke about it.”

