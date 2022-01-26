Michigan State basketball's comeback falls one free throw short in 56-55 loss to Illinois

Everything shaped up for Michigan State basketball to pull off back-to-back big wins on the road. And then things appeared as bleak as possible.

No Kofi Cockburn. No Andre Curbelo. And Ayo Dosunmu watching from the stands as a fan. None of that mattered for Trent Frazier and Illinois in building a 15-point lead in the second half while confounding the 10th-ranked Spartans on offense from the outside and in the paint.

And somehow, Malik Hall got to the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds left and a chance to send the game into overtime.

However, the MSU captain missed the first and then accidentally made the second when trying to give his team a tip-in chance, and No. 21 Illinois managed to hang on for a 56-55 win Tuesday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

It was the first road loss of the season for the Spartans (15-4, 6-2), who lost their grip on first place in the Big Ten.

That now belongs to the Illini (14-5, 7-2), who played without star center Cockburn for a second straight game due to a concussion and minus sophomore guard Curbelo due to COVID-19 protocols.

MSU fell behind 42-27 early in the second half after a three-point play by Illinois’ Omar Payne and a 3-pointer from Luke Goode. But the Spartans rallied with a 21-12 run to pull back within six points on Hall’s layup with 5:37 to play.

After a pair of Frazier free throws with 5:33 to go, MSU inched back into the game starting with Joey Hauser’s deep jumper with 3:51 to play. Hall hit a pair of free throws with 1:53 left, then got a floater to roll home as the shot clock expires with 1:02 remaining to cut Illinois’ lead to 56-54.

Freshman Max Christie blocked a Frazier layup attempt to give MSU a chance and allow Tom Izzo to call timeout with 26.7 seconds left. However, Tyson Walker missed a jumper and Illinois rebounded. Hall eventually fouled Frazier with 6.4 ticks to go, but the Illinois senior guard missed his 1-and-1 free throw.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (left) tries to knock the ball away from Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at State Farm Center on Jan. 25, 2022.

Hall collected the rebound and got the ball to Walker, then took a return pass and drove to the basket. As he did, Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins got whistled for a foul as the horn sounded. Refs put 0.2 back on the clock, but Hall’s first shot rattled out and after another MSU timeout to try and get a tip chance, he reacted in frustration as he made the second to prevent any hope of going to overtime.

The Spartans held the Illini scoreless over the final 5:33 and finished on a 7-0 run, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a brutal turnover-filled opening half.

Marcus Bingham Jr. led MSU with 13 points, while Gabe Brown had 10. Joey Hauser added eight points and seven rebounds, and Walker had nine points and six assists but shot just 3-for-10 from the floor.

MSU shot 34.5% overall and committed nine of its 11 turnovers in the first half. The Spartans went just 3-for-14 from 3-point range but outrebounded Illinois, 41-27.

Frazier led the Illini with 16 points and five assists, while Alfonso Plummer scored 11. Those two also combined for five of their team's nine 3-pointers.

MSU hosts Michigan at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Breslin Center in East Lansing (CBS).

The Spartans scored the game’s first five points before turning in their worst half of basketball all season.

MSU struggled to stop Frazier, who scored all 10 of his first-half points in a 2:09 burst. He hit two of Illinois' six 3-pointers in the opening half as part of a 13-2 run that seized the lead.

Meanwhile, the Spartans’ turnover troubles began to mount, including two ugly passes out of bounds by Christie. He and Walker each committed three turnovers as the Illini turned nine MSU giveaways into 15 points, while the Spartans forced just two turnovers and didn't score off either.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) and Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) block the shot of Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

MSU also failed to take advantage of 7-footer Cockburn being out. Despite the Spartans’ 21-14 rebounding advantage, Illinois outscored them 14-10 in the paint. MSU went just 8-for-27 from the field, missing five shots in the paint and going 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

Still, the Spartans managed to overcome a 5:18 scoring drought with a pair of Walker free throws and a turnaround bank shot on the block by Bingham to pull MSU back within 24-18 with 4:14 before halftime.

However, the Illini went on a 7-0 run after that, then turned Christie’s third turnover of the half into a 3-pointer from Jacob Grandison with 42 seconds left that sent the Spartans reeling into the locker room, trailing 34-20.

It was the fewest points in a half this season for MSU. Previous was 22 in second half of loss to Baylor, and previous worst first half was 23 in a win over Loyola Chicago.

