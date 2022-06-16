Michigan State basketball's Big Ten schedule for 2022-23 season revealed

The Big Ten released its 2022-23 matchups on Thursday, giving Michigan State basketball a look at its conference opponents for next season.

Coach Tom Izzo's squad will host Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern once each at the Breslin Center. MSU is also scheduled for conference one-offs at Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Michigan State's home/away series opponents are Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State Purdue, Rutgers and the Michigan Wolverines, who are a protected Spartans rival in scheduling.

MSU finished the 2021-22 season 23-13 (11-9 Big Ten), reaching the NCAA tournament for the 24th consecutive season — the second-longest active streak in Division I. After beating Davidson, 74-73, in the first round of the tournament, the Spartans were eliminated by eventual Final Four finisher Duke, 85-76.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo during practice before the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Next season, MSU will need to replace the production of shooting guard Max Christie, who averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists as a freshman. Senior forwards Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. also declared for the NBA Draft and junior center Julius Marble transferred to Texas A&M.

In 2022 nonconference play, Michigan State will participate in the Champions Classic against Kentucky on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis. Kansas and Duke comprise the other side of the bracket.

MSU will also play in the Phil Knight Invitational from Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Oregon. Iowa State, North Carolina and Oregon make up the rest of the tournament field.

Additionally, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports the Spartans are in talks with Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed in last season's NCAA Tournament, for a Veterans Day game on an aircraft carrier. Neither school has confirmed the possibility.

The dates, times and television information for the 20-game Big Ten regular season have not been released. The conference did announce the Big Ten tournament will be March 8-12, returning to the United Center in Chicago for the first time since 2019.

