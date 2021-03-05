Michigan State's Aaron Henry dunks all over Michigan's Isaiah Livers with authority

Aaron Henry threw down a monster slam in the opening minutes of Thursday night's Michigan State-Michigan basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

A slop-fest early, Henry made his mark on the game just inside the 15-minute mark, when he drove to his left, got a step on Isaiah Livers, and threw it down all over the Wolverines' senior forward with his left hand.

"JAM CITY!" @hennny11 makes a statement slam on in-state rival Michigan. pic.twitter.com/maGP2AhO3R — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2021

Henry's dunk cut Michigan's early lead to 7-4.

A few minutes earlier, Henry had another highlight when he blocked a jump shot, then saved the ball from going out of bounds.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward from Indianapolis has scored in double figures in all but two games this season, including 11 straight, and has been clutch at the end of games, helping the Spartans win four of five to put themselves in position to make the NCAA tournament. They're among the last four teams in the field of 68, according to USA TODAY's latest projection.

In 24 games this season, Henry has averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks over 31.8 minutes. He faces a challenge in Michigan's Franz Wagner, a long, athletic two-way forward and potential NBA lottery pick.

The Spartans and Wolverines face each other again Sunday in East Lansing in the regular season finale.

