Michigan State basketball's 2022-23 Big Ten schedule

It will be another challenging schedule for Tom Izzo’s Michigan State basketball team in 2022-23.

That shouldn’t be a surprise by now.

Most of the big nonconference games already trickled out over the summer, but the Spartans’ key Big Ten games —against Michigan — were revealed Thursday with the remainder of the schedule. MSU will host the Wolverines on Jan. 7 in East Lansing, then visit Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18.

The Spartans, coming off a 23-13 season and Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA appearance, open Nov. 7 at Breslin Center against Northern Arizona. They travel to face Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, then head to Indianapolis for the annual Champions Classic, a 7 p.m. tipoff against Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That’s followed by Villanova visiting MSU on Nov. 18 for the Big Ten-Big East Gavitt Games.

Five years after winning its bracket in the PK80, MSU returns to Portland for the three-game Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) that runs from Nov. 24-27. The Spartans open with Alabama at 10:30 p.m. the first day. They head to South Bend to face Notre Dame on Nov. 30 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Big Ten play opens with two games in early December: at home against Northwestern on Nov. 4 and at Penn State on Dec. 7. Next are five straight home games, including a Dec. 21 visit from Oakland and post-New Year visits from Nebraska and U-M.

MORE MSU:What Tom Izzo's contract extension means for Spartans

Also of note: MSU’s game against Rutgers on Feb. 4 shows a TBD location, which likely means it will be played at a neutral location near the school in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Spartans host the Scarlet Knights on Jan. 19 and have 10 Big Ten home games already listed. The two schools were scheduled to play in early 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of the B1G Super Saturday doubleheader, but the 2020-21 season was altered due to the pandemic.

Story continues

Here is the rest of the Spartans’ schedule:

MSU men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule

Nov. 1 Grand Valley State (exhibition)

Nov. 7 Northern Arizona

Nov 11 vs. Gonzaga in San Diego (Armed Forces Classic)

Nov 15 (7 p.m.) vs. Kentucky in Indianapolis (Champions Classic)

Nov 18 Villanova (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 24 10:30 p.m ET/7:30 PT vs. Alabama in Portland, Ore. (Phil Knight Invitational PK85)

Nov. 25 UConn/Oregon winner or loser in Portland, Ore. (Phil Knight Invitational PK85)

Nov. 27 North Carolina/Villanova/Iowa State/Portland in Portland, Ore. (Phil Knight Invitational PK85)

Nov. 30 at Notre Dame (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4 Northwestern

Dec. 7 at Penn State

Dec. 10 Brown

Dec. 21 Oakland

Dec. 30 Buffalo

Jan. 3 Nebraska

Jan. 7 Michigan

Jan. 10 at Wisconsin

Jan. 13 at Illinois

Jan. 16 Purdue

Jan. 19 Rutgers

Jan. 22 at Indiana

Jan. 26 Iowa

Jan. 29 at Purdue

Feb. 4 vs. Rutgers (location TBD)

Feb. 7 Maryland

Feb. 12 at Ohio State

Feb. 15 Minnesota

Feb. 18 at Michigan

Feb. 21 Indiana

Feb. 25 at Iowa

Feb. 28 at Nebraska

March 4 Ohio State

March 8-12 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

March 14-15 NCAA tournament First Four in Dayton, Ohio

March 16-19 NCAA tournament first and second rounds

March 23-26 NCAA tournament regional semifinals and finals

April 1-3 Final Four in Houston

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball's 2022-23 Big Ten schedule