Michigan State basketball withstands another Maryland comeback to advance in Big Ten Tournament

I am sure that many Michigan State basketball fans are happy to see Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala set to leave Maryland finally. Both players were key in yet another scary Maryland comeback, but the Spartans ultimately held on to beat the Terrapins 76-72.

MSU looked like some of the Spartan teams of old for much of this game, but completely fell apart when Maryland started using a desperation press defense in the second half. Michigan State committed 16 turnovers in this one, some of which Tom Izzo called ‘insane.’

Max Christie led the Spartans in scoring with 16 points and he also added 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in what is a very encouraging sight for an MSU team that will need him to be the player he is capable of being to have a chance this postseason.

Gabe Brown was second in scoring with 13 points and also added 6 rebounds, another encouraging sign.

It’s tough to come out of this win feeling great, but considering how other games around the conference have been going, it’s a positive in itself that they were able to hold on.

